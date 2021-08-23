Egypt To Close Rafah Crossing With Gaza As Tensions Uptick Between Hamas And Israel

According to security sources on Monday, Egypt will close the Rafah gate on its border with Gaza until further notice. Egypt informed Hamas, the Palestinian party that controls Gaza, of the decision to close the border in both directions. The crossing was blocked for security concerns, according to Egyptian security sources, amid an escalation between Israel and Hamas on Saturday, with Israeli aircraft bombing locations in Gaza after firing over the border earlier in the day.

Rafah is Egypt's only border crossing with Gaza, where an Israeli-led siege has severely restricted the passage of goods and people for years. In February, Egypt opened the bridge indefinitely in an effort to foster discussions between Palestinian factions convening in Cairo at the time.

In May, Egypt authorised the Rafah gate, the enclave's only non-Israeli means of entry or exit, to reopen, allowing wounded Gazans to be treated in Egyptian hospitals and supplies to be delivered. The opening came after Israel's 11-day violence of Gaza, in which at least 250 Palestinians were killed, including 63 children. Egypt pledged $500 million toward Gaza's restoration as a result of the catastrophe.

The truce between Israel and the Hamas organisation was arranged by Egypt. However, nearly three months later, the two million people living in Gaza continue to suffer severe Israeli restrictions on products entering the war-torn region, producing a severe economic downturn and making rehabilitation impossible.

After an Israeli soldier was seriously injured along the border barrier between Israel and Gaza on Saturday, Israel launched numerous airstrikes against the territory. During Saturday's events in Gaza, Israeli forces injured around 40 Palestinians, largely with live bullets.

The new escalation began, when Hamas launched missiles from Gaza into Israel, ostensibly in retaliation for Israel's death of four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank just hours before. The next day, Egyptian authorities were said to have made contact with Israel and Hamas leaders in an attempt to avoid further assaults. Egypt had invited Israeli officials to Cairo for "an urgent meeting," according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a London-based daily. Meanwhile, they urged Gaza groups to remain quiet, promising to put pressure on Israel to honour its promises.

Image- @soitiz/Twitter