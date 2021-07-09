Egyptian Women Describe Sexual Abuse Inflicted Upon Them By Govt Officials: Report

For the first time, women in Egypt have spoken publicly about how they were sexually abused by the same officials who are sworn to protect them. As per New York Times report, women across the Middle Eastern country have suffered abuse while encountering Egypt’s criminal justice system irrespective of them being victims of crimes, witnesses or the accused. The report stated that by seeking justice, these women risk taken aside and “stripped, groped, prodded and violated.” Even though the treatment is illegal, the report has stated that there is “nothing they can do about it” in the authoritarian and patriarchal country.

Egyptian women described sexual violations to the media publication that they said were committed in police stations, prisons and even hospitals. Some of such abuses occurred when the police or prison guards made routine searches. The report cited the accounts of women to stated that other sexual offences were carried out by state-employed doctors who are directed to conduct invasive physical exams such as ‘virginity tests.’ However, there is no public data on the total number of such incidents involving women in Egypt which the rights groups have said, may amount to torture and sexual assault.

NYT finds a dozen women with same experiences

While most women avoid reporting sexual assault fearing getting shunned, civil society groups, experts, lawyers and therapists said that there is enough anecdotal evidence to indicate that such incidents take place rather frequently. The NYT claimed that it has found a dozen women who recounted similar experiences with most of them speaking anonymously fearing arrest. Some were also concerned about stigmatizing their families.

Meanwhile, government officials usually reject or deny accounts of systematic abuse being inflicted upon women in the country. Reportedly, others also insist that they are conducting standard searches that are lawful and even essential in investigations or to keep contraband out of prisons. The media publication also said that Officials at Egypt’s Ministry of the Interior that is responsible for monitoring the police and prisons and the Public Prosecutor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

However, one police officer who worked for years in a police precinct and prison said that sexual abuse of women by legal authorities was ”everywhere.” Speaking on the condition of anonymity fearing retribution, said that the aim was not to gather evidence or search for contraband but to “humiliate your humanity.” further, the media outlet stated that Asmaa Abdel Hamid, 29, was arrested in Cairo for protesting an increase in subway fares, but she said she was subjected to invasive searches three times. First in police custody, second in a public hospital, and third in prison.

IMAGE: Representative

