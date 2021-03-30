Egypt's President Says Blocking Of Suez Canal 'reaffirmed Importance' Of Waterway

After Salvagers and dredgers managed to fully refloat Taiwan owned mega-ship Ever Given early Tuesday morning, dislodging the vessel from the key maritime chokepoint in Suez Canal, and maneuvering it to Great Bitter Lakes, Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said that the crisis reaffirmed the importance of the navigational marine artery for the global trade. “We didn’t hope for something like this, but fate was doing its work. It showed and reaffirmed the reality and importance of the waterway,” the Egyptian leader said.

Furthermore, he stated that he had earlier visited the Suez Canal Authority in Ismailia, acknowledging their rescue efforts. “Despite tremendous technical complexity and difficulties accompanying the process” the Egyptians managed to plunge the vessel out of the crisis and freed the critical trade corridor for the goods cargo to finally transit, El-Sisi said. “The world can now feel secure regarding the goods transportation route," he added.

Global maritime traffic resumes

Earlier Tuesday morning, the shipping convoys and global oil tankers resumed channeling through the canal to their destination towards the Red sea after a 1,300-foot container ship was towed to an anchorage out of the way of the canal’s maritime traffic. Gulf Agency Co., a shipping-services company that operated Suez, said in a statement that at least 437 vessels were halted in line since Ever Given’s grounding, waiting to traverse the 120-mile strategic waterway. As the route was free, at least 113 cargoes crossed in both directions, the logjam however could take up to 3 or 4 days. Navigation in the city of Suez resumed at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT), head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei said in a statement. Ships stacked with heavy containers were seen exiting the canal after the passage unclogged.

The 20,000 container capacity vessel, which is roughly 400-meter (430-yard) long, the size of the New York Empire State building, had blocked the route jamming slant due to heavy gush of winds last Tuesday bringing over 12 percent trade by volume across Asia, North America, and Europe to a standstill. A rescue operation team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage and canal authority workers led the dredging and excavation efforts on at least 11 tug boats in the early hours of March 29, swinging the stern around and straightening the Ever Given ship.

[Image Credit: AP]

