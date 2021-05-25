Egypt's Sisi And Joe Biden Discuss Gaza Ceasefire And International Reconstruction Efforts

US President Joe Biden on May 24 called Egypt’s President Abdel-fattah al-Sisi and thanked him for “successful” diplomacy and coordination with the US to end the hostilities in Israel and Gaza. According to a press release, the two leaders discussed strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to the strip and international reconstruction efforts. They also consulted on the urgent need to support rebuilding efforts in a manner that benefits the people in the region and not the militant group Hamas.

Biden and Sisi discussed ways to revive the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians. The US President made clear his country’s determination to work to restore calm and restore conditions as they were in the Palestinian territories. The two leaders also spoke about coordinating efforts with all international partners to support the Palestinian Authority as well as reconstruction.

The statement read, “President Biden thanked Egypt for its successful diplomacy and coordination with the United States to end the recent hostilities in Israel and Gaza and ensure violence does not reoccur”.

It added, “President Biden said he has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit the region for follow up on these urgent needs”.

Biden, Sisi discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

It is worth noting that Monday’s call was Biden’s second phone call to Sisi. apart from the Israel-Hamas conflict, the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations and some regional issues, including Iraq and Libya. As per the press note, Biden and Sisi exchanged views on the giant Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile and Egypt sees as an existential threat.

The statement said that they both agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts during the coming period in order to reach an agreement that preserves water and developmental rights for all parties, including Sudan, who is concerned about the dam’s safety and about regulating water flows through its own dams and water stations. Biden acknowledged Egypt’s concerns as well about access to Nile River waters. He underscored the US interest in achieving a diplomatic resolution that meets the legitimate needs of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Further, Biden and Sisi also discussed human rights in Egypt and their commitment to engage in a transparent dialogue. The US President underscored the importance of a constructive dialogue on human rights in Egypt. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a strong and productive US-Egypt partnership.

(Image: AP)