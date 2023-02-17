Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Eleven Days Later, 17-year-old Girl Rescued From The Rubble

In the latest rescue operation in Turkey, a seventeen-year-old, a lone survivor has been pulled from the rubble in the nearly destroyed city of Antakya, reported The Guardian. As the rescue operation continues in Turkey, bodies have been retrieved from rubble across southern Turkey since the powerful earthquake hit the country. The death toll has reached 42,000 whereas anger mounted among survivors, who said lax building standards are the reason behind the damage and massive loss of lives.

Rescue Ops continue in Turkey but at a slow pace

According to Turkish officials, thousands of victims are yet to be found as the massive scale of destruction in cities such as Antakya, Kahramanmaraş, and Adiyaman. However, rescue teams have been working frantically across vast tracts of urban ruins, with diggers picking gently at heaped piles of rubble until a body is located, reported The Guardian.

“It has become natural to me. I’ve lost 70 family members and counting. This will end up being one of the biggest death zones in the country,” said Yousuf Dogan, an earthquake survivor. Further, he added, " “I don’t feel death any more,” while watching two bodies being recovered by the rescue team.

In the south-eastern city of Adiyaman, a familiar pattern has been seen where the rescue operations have slowed down and locals claimed that the death toll would exceed the official figures. The slowed operation has made the earthquake survivors angry over the scale of destruction in some areas, compared with nearby communities that have remained largely unscathed, reported The Guardian.