Advertisement

Yemen's Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea will not be deterred by the US strikes, Qatar's prime minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at WEF, Davos. At the crucial meeting the Qatari minister said that the situation in Gaza is a "recipe for escalation everywhere.” He added that refusing the conflict in Gaza will stop the escalation on other fronts, according to several reports.

"We need to address the central issue, which is Gaza in order to get everything else defused...if we are just focusing on the symptoms and not treating the real issues, (solutions) will be temporary," Qatar's prime minister said. Since mid-October, the Iran baked Yemen Houthi fires have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

"The crucial maritime lane accounts for 12% of the world's shipping traffic. We always prefer diplomacy over any military resolutions," Sheikh Mohammed said. He further iterated that the bigger picture “cannot be ignored. Qatari leader appealed to the world’s key players to convince Israel for a two-state solution. "We cannot leave this just at the hand of the Israelis," he insisted.

Solution to war ‘needs to be time-bound, irreversible’: Qatar PM

Qatar’s PM slammed the carpet-bombing on the besieged Gaza Strip. He added that there have been talks on reaching a deal to free hostages kidnapped by the Hamas terror group during the Oct 7 raid. About the solution to the war, Qatar’s premier said, “It needs to be time-bound, it needs to be irreversible, we cannot leave this just at the hand of the Israelis.”

Earlier yesterday, the White House said that it is “the right time” for Israel to scale back its war on the besieged strip of Gaza as the war entered the 100th day. The remark came as the Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Tel Aviv would continue its ground incursion to eliminate Hamas, and The Hague, Axis of evil, and nobody would stop the IDF from achieving its military goals.

Advertisement



As the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his Middle East tour to avert the Israel Hamas war from spiralling into a broader regional conflict, the White House National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby told CBS broadcaster in a televised interview that Washington has been in active talks with ally Israel “about a transition to low-intensity operations” in Gaza strip.







