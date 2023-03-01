Erdogan Announces Turkey Elections To Take Place On May 14 Despite Deadly Earthquake

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has confirmed that the country's next parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on May 14, a month earlier than he had previously indicated. This announcement means that Turkish voters will be heading to the polls on that date.

The announcement was made on Saturday during a youth conference in the northwestern province of Bursa. In a video of the event released Sunday, Erdogan -- who's seeking re-election -- can be heard saying: "I thank God that we are destined to share our path with you, our valued youth, who will vote for the first time in the elections that will be held on May 14", as per Euro news.

Last week, Erdogan had suggested that the elections might be held on May 14. However, on Sunday he announced that he would officially announce the election date on March 10, after which the Supreme Election Council of Turkey would prepare for the elections.

Elections to take place amid Turkey's inflation & troubled economy

At the age of 68, Erdogan has held office in Turkey since 2003, initially serving as prime minister before becoming president in 2014. However, this year's elections are expected to be challenging for him due to the country's rising inflation and troubled economy. Although it is not yet known who will officially run against him, opinion polls suggest that Erdogan is behind some of his potential opponents, reported EuroNews.

If no candidate secures more than 50 per cent of the vote, a second round of voting would be held on 28 May. Originally scheduled for June 18, this year's elections were proposed to be moved by members of the ruling AK Party (AKP) in order to avoid a conflict with summer and religious holidays.

Deadly quake in Turkey

The devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria have killed at least 50,000 people and left many more injured, tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless.