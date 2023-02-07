Erdogan Declares Emergency In 10 Provinces As 13mn People Affected By Quake In Turkey

In the wake of the massive earthquake that has taken lives of over 3,500 people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a state of emergency for a period of 90 days in ten provinces that were severely impacted by the catastrophe. He also noted that the 7.8 earthquake and subsequent aftershocks have affected about 13 million residents of the provinces in totality.

"54,000 tents, 102,000 beds sent to earthquake-hit regions. 5,000 health workers dispatched to southern Turkish provinces, rescue operations underway," reported Turkey's Anadolu news agency citing Erdogan.

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation has said that the figure could be even higher, stating that about 23 million people were affected in both Turkey and Syria due to the quake. About 1.4 million children are also among the affected, WHO senior emergency officer Adelheid Marschang said.

According to The Guardian, Marschang highlighted Syria and its plight, which continues to be overlooked despite the country already having to battle a years-long civil war and a cholera outbreak on top of the quake. “This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region. All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline,” she said at a board meeting of the WHO in Geneva.

WHO says finding survivors is a 'race against time'

"Event overview maps show that potentially 23 million people are exposed, including around 5 million vulnerable populations, including more than 350,000 older people, 1.4 million children," she added. With multiple countries rushing to provide assistance to the quake-struck nations, the WHO also ramped up efforts and said that it was sending essential supplies along with medical teams.

“It’s now a race against time. Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned. He also expressed concern over the areas from where anyone is yet to receive any information about the aftermath of the earthquake. “Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention,” he said.