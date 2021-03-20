Erdogan Reacts To Biden's 'killer' Remark, Says Putin Responded 'smartly'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said his American counterpart Joe Biden’s comment about Vladimir Putin “doesn’t suit a head of state”. Erdogan, whose country is a member of the US-led NATO alliance, said Biden’s remark about Putin, in which he called him a “killer”, is “unacceptable”. According to Al Jazeera, Erdogan further added that Putin’s response was “classy” and “smart”. After Joe Biden called Putin a “killer”, during an interview with ABC News, the Russian President mockingly responded by saying, “it takes one to know one”.

Biden on Wednesday said he believes Vladimir Putin is a “killer” after the interviewer asked about the same. Putin is accused of poisoning opposition figures and critics of the Kremlin, who disagree with his style of ruling Russia. When asked about the US intelligence reports blaming Putin for meddling in the presidential election, Biden said, “He will pay a price”.

What did Putin say?

Putin on Friday hit back at the US President, saying “a person always sees his/her own qualities in another person and thinks they are like us”. Putin also challenged Biden to hold a live discussion open for people of both Russia and the United States. Putin, however, added that he doesn’t want to sever ties with Washington and would like to work with his American counterpart on issues of bilateral concerns that could be beneficial for both sides.

US-Russia relations

Relations between the United States and Russia have soured in the recent past, particularly after the US accused the Kremlin of interfering in its election in 2020. Earlier this month, a US intel report claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally authorised an influence campaign against Biden to help Trump win the election. However, Russia has dismissed the charges, calling them “groundless accusations”, saying “if there was anyone who tried to influence the voting, it was the pro-Democratic internet juggernauts and digital platforms that blocked the social media accounts”.

After Biden's sensational interview, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said it was recalling its ambassador from Washington in order to analyse and develop new approaches to Russia-US relations. Russia blamed the United States for bringing the bilateral ties to a dead end.