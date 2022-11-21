Erdogan Says Turkey's Air Operation In Iraq & Syria 'successful', Held No Talks With Biden

On November 13, a terrorist attack occured in Istanbul, which resulted in the death of 6 people. The attacker was Ahlam Albashir and he reportedly confessed that he had links with the PKK. In response, Turkey carried out air operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Defense Unit, targeting their military bases in Syria and Iraq, as per a report from Sputnik.

Now, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the air operation has been successful. The air operation targeted Kurdish military bases in Northern Iraq and Syria. Erdogan said that he had not held any discussions regarding this air operation with either US President Joe Biden or Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added both countries recognise that Turkey can undertake such operations anytime in the region.

Conflict between Turks and Kurds

Turkey's defence minister has said that around 89 targets in Northern Iraq and Syria were destroyed during the air operation. Erdogan disclosed that the air operation was carried out with 70 aircraft, some of which were combat aircraft and some support aircraft. He added that drones were used as well, which is not surprising, as Turkey has become famous for its armed drones, which were used by Ukraine in the initial days of the war to target Russian armour units, which were moving without infantry cover.

The air operation reportedly destroyed ammunition depots, bunkers, caves and training camps. "At present, 45 terrorist targets have been hit with precision, 140 kilometers [87 miles] deep into the north of Iraq and 44 [targets] 20 kilometers deep into in Syria. Our fighters who participated in the operation returned to duty without any incidents. While the operation was underway, I met with [Defense Minister Hulusi Akar] at 04.00 in the morning [01:00 GMT], and he briefed me on the situation. As a result, we have finished off the night with a successful operation," Erdogan said, according to the Sputnik report. Meanwhile, Kurds are being attacked by Iran as well. Turkey has a long history of persecuting Kurds. The Zilan massacre which occurred in the 1930s resulted in the death of 15,000 Kurds. The massacre derives its name from the Zilan river, which had turned red due to the blood of all the Kurds.