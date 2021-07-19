EU Envoy Calls For Defusing Tensions In East Jerusalem, Says All Sides 'must Act Urgently'

European Union Representative in Palestine Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff on July 18 urged Israelis and Palestinians to defuse the increasing tension at the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. According to a press statement, Burgsdorff expressed concerns about the continuing Israeli-Palestinian tension around the holy site, while calling for “avoiding incitement and respecting the status quo” by the two sides. He also added that the Israeli authorities, the religious community leaders on all sides “must act urgently and de-escalate this volatile situation”.

Concerned over ongoing tensions around the Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount. Acts of incitement have to be avoided and the status quo respected. Israeli authorities, religious, and community leaders from all sides should act urgently to calm down this explosive situation. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) July 18, 2021

Burgsdorff’s statement comes after a violent clash erupted on Sunday between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. According to Xinhua, the clashes broke after Israeli police forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the performance of the dawn prayer. The Israeli police reportedly fired stun grenades at the worshippers to force them to leave, so to facilitate the entry of hundreds of Jewish settlers to the mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, which is the only gate to the compound.

Violation of sanctity of mosque

The Islamic Waqf, which administers the site, said that around 1,500 Jews entered the compound - a number much higher than on typical days. It accused Israeli police of using heavy-handed tactics and said some visitors violated a long-standing status quo agreement barring Jews from praying at the site. In a statement, the Wafq accused Israel of “violating the sanctity” of the mosque by allowing “Jewish extremists to storm the mosque, make provocative tours and perform public prayers and rituals”.

It said the area “is a purely Islamic mosque that will not accept division or partnership”.

The settlers’ entry coincided with the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av, which usually occurs in July-August. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the location of the biblical temples. It has frequently been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian violence, and tensions at the site in May helped spark the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, during which around 255 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.

(With inputs from AP)



