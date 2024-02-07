Advertisement

European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution for a permanent ceasefire in the besieged strip of Gaza with 312 votes in favour, 131 against and 72 abstentions. The resolution was passed under the condition that the Hamas must go, and all the hostages must be released. European Union countries remained divided during voting for the motion and reaching a consensus on the wording of the resolution was a challenging task.

The original text called for permanent cease-fire and Israel having regard to international humanitarian law, in particular the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 and the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the Additional Protocols. The resolution was adopted after an amendment tabled by conservative lawmakers was passed that clearly stated that Hamas needed to be dismantled in order to achieve peace in the region. All the hostages be "immediately and unconditionally released and (that) the terrorist organization Hamas is dismantled,” it states. The resolution is non-binding but symbolical.

European lawmakers expressed their “deep concern at the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip” as they pushed for “two-state solution” between Israel and Palestinians.

‘It is right time for Israel to scale back its war’: US

The White House last week said that it is “the right time” for Israel to scale back its war on the besieged strip of Gaza as the war entered the 100th day. The remark came as the Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Tel Aviv would continue its ground incursion to eliminate Hamas, and The Hague, Axis of evil, and nobody would stop the IDF from achieving its military goals.

As the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his Middle East tour to avert the Israel Hamas war from spiralling into a broader regional conflict, the White House National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby said in a televised interview that Washington has been in active talks with ally Israel “about a transition to low-intensity operations” in Gaza strip. Kirby said, “We believe it’s the right time for that transition. And we’re talking to them about doing that.”

Tensions have ratcheted to an all time high in the Middle East as Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) neutralised at least three fighters of the Iran backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, involved in skirmishes on the Israel Lebanon border. Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, at a presser, said “It’s been 100 days, yet we will not stop until we win.”



