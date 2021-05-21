'Euphoria Of Victory': Hamas Claims Triumph In Conflict With Israel After Ceasefire

Senior Hamas figure claimed victory against Israel in the ‘11 day war’, just hours after a ceasefire between the Zionist and the Islamist Fundamentalist group came into place. “This is the euphoria of victory," said, Khalil al-Hayya, the second most senior leader of Hamas’ Politburo in the Gaza Strip. Amidst thousands of Palestinians cheering, al-Hayya also vowed to reconstruct each and every household annihilated by the Israeli Airstrikes.

Hamas and Israel have fought four bitter wars in just over a decade. The latest conflict, which was triggered by many factors including what experts believe to be PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperation to stay in power, ended inconclusively on May 20. The truce, brokered by Egypt, took effect at around 2:00 am (local time) sending scores of Gazans back on the streets, some shouting “allahu akhbar” or whistling from balconies, according to Associated Press.

The armed conflict which began on May 10, with Hamas unleashing a barrage of long-range missiles onto Israeli territory, has claimed the lives of at least 230 Palestinians and caused rampant destruction of homes, hospitals and schools across the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, Israel also lost 12 residents, including at least three foreign nationals, a 5 year old and a 16 year old girl. The conflict also fuelled Arab-Jew riots across West Bank and Israeli cities including Tel Aviv-Yafo.

Communal tensions: Precursor to the conflict

The communal tensions in the lead-up to the conflict had occurred mostly in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem, areas that as such belong to Palestine but are occupied by Israel, and coincided with the holy month of Ramadan and Jerusalem day which is sacred to Jews. The strife had seen one of the most significant sites in Islam, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stormed by Israel's security forces after 'extremists' (as per Israel) began pelting stones at the police and others at the Temple Mount - a location that is of enormous significance to Judaism, Christianity and Islam and includes the Western Wall which is the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray. The Israel Supreme Court's impending verdict on cases of eviction of Palestinian families long settled at a place called Sheikh Jarrah also contributed to the escalation.

Image: EU/AP