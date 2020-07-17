EU's Aviation Safety Agency Issue Warning For Aircraft Flying In Iranian Airspace

The European Aviation Safety Agency has recently issued a warning stating that all passenger aircraft that operate through Iranian Airspace are at risk of being targeted and shot down by the country’s air-defence system. According to reports, the EASA released a statement wherein they advised aircraft to be cautious.

EU agency cautions passenger aircrafts

As per reports, the EASA’s statement further added that there is very poor coordination between the Iranian civil aviation agency and the military, therefore there is a real possibility that passenger aircraft could be misidentified as hostile aircraft. The EASA also warned of the presence of advanced air-defence systems in the country.

The European Union agency claimed that the risk is high for aircraft that fly below 25,000 feet and it recommended caution till at least January 16, 2021. This warning has been issued after Iran admitted that due to a series of human errors that resulted in miscommunication, it mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Flight back in January that killed 752 souls on board.

The downing of the Ukrainian flight took place just days after the death of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in a bombing which was carried out by the United States. The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has also stated in a televised statement that all persons responsible for the shooting down of the airliner will be held accountable and punished. After initially denying its involvement in the January 8 crash, Iran on January 11 admitted that it accidentally shot down the jetliner because of a human error.

