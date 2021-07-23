Ex-UN Rights Chief, India's UN Rapporteur To Lead Israel-Palestinian Abuses Inquiry

Former United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an independent inquiry into the war crimes committed during the recent armed clashes between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, an official statement released by UN's Human Rights Council on Thursday revealed. This includes India’s ex-United Nations Special Rapporteur Miloon Kothari and Australia’s Chris Sidoti. Due to the surge in deadly violence in the Gaza strip, Pillay will lead a UN inquiry into “systematic” abuses on both Israel and Palestinian sides. The three-person investigation will analyze the “root causes” of the Middle East conflict, the UNHRC said on July 22.

HRC President appoints members of Commission of Inquiry on occupied Palestinian territory and Israel with former High Commissioner for #HumanRights Navi Pillay to serve as its chairperson. See press release https://t.co/LlEYg6svyR @nazhatskhan

More info: https://t.co/kgHy9zm6Ac pic.twitter.com/93TmpkNUjM — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) July 22, 2021

Human Rights Council set up the inquiry under its resolution of 27 May 2021, which was adopted at its emergency special session as it decided to “urgently establish an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel all alleged violations of international humanitarian law leading up to and since 13 April 2021”. The investigative committee is tasked with probing “all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability, and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity”.

Under the same resolution, the UNHRC will establish a 47-member commission which will further establish the facts and circumstances that may have “amounted to violations and abuses and crimes perpetrated" in Israel and Palestinian territories. The committee members will "identify, where possible, those responsible, with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of violations are held accountable,” the UNHRC stated. This commission is scheduled to present the first report of investigation to the Human Rights Council at its 50th session in June 2022.

Mandate to be renewed each year

Navi Pillay, who is currently serving as Judge Ad Hoc of the International Court of Justice, will investigate “all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law” in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The commission of inquiry (COI) will report to the Human Rights Council each year to have its mandates renewed. The inquiry was announced after, despite a ceasefire on May 21, an armed conflict broke out between Israel and Palestine, claiming 13 lives on Israel’s side and 250 on Palestinian’s. Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, at the time had condemned Hamas for violating international humanitarian law by launching rockets into Israel that sparked retaliation.