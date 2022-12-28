Executions In Iran Increased By Over 88 Pc In 2022 As Anti-govt Protests Swell: Report

A new report by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on the human rights situation in Iran has revealed that the number of executions in the country has increased by over 88 percent in 2022 as compared to the last year. HRANA released a 64-page report on Monday highlighting Iran's rights violations based on collection, analysis, and documentation of over 13,000 reports from 267 news sources from January 1 to December 20, 2022.

A glance at the rights group’s recent report clearly shows a sharp rise in reported human rights violations since mid-September when the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa (Jina) Amini died in the custody of the so-called “morality police” following which protests swept across the country.

Earlier in December, Iran executed two prisoners, both 23 years old who were charged in connection with the mass protests. The first was Mohsen Shekari, accused by an Iranian court of blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete. The second was Majidreza Rahnavard, whose body was left hanging from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. Authorities alleged Rahnavard had stabbed two members of its paramilitary force. The executions prompted international outcry. Reportedly, dozens of others remain on the list for executions.

On one day in July alone, three women from three separate prisons across the country were all put to death for murdering their husbands. One of them was 15 years old when she was married; another had been wedded to a member of an opposing clan to end the bloodshed between the two groups. The third was an Afghan national, who, like many of her fellow countrymen and -women, did not hold Iranian papers and lived on the fringes of society as a second-class citizen. According to the organisation Iran Human Rights Monitor, 164 women were executed between 2010 and 2021 — 60 of them had been charged with murder. In at least 40 of these cases, the women were executed for killing their husbands in self-defence after suffering domestic violence.

The United Nations General Assembly on December 15 adopted a resolution to condemn serious rights violations by the Islamic Republic. The resolution entitled, “Situation of Human Rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran” passed by a recorded vote of 80 in favour and 29 against, with 65 abstentions. The resolution called on the Islamic Republic to cooperate fully with the Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, including by accepting repeated requests to visit the country. The new draft resolution came just days after the Islamic Republic was voted out from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls. This was the first time in United Nations’ history that a country was expelled from the commission.

What did the HRANA report say?

HRANA has reported that a total of 22,655 individuals were arrested in violation of their right to freedom of thought and expression while 331 others were summoned to judiciary and security authorities. The number of arrests from among members of religious minorities also indicates an increase of 145 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

According to HRANA, at least 3,046 protests were held across 31 provinces during the said period out of which 1,289 were union rallies, 266 workers' rallies and 149 related to economic hardships. 1,297 of these were rallies against the suppression of freedom of expression, and 26 student union protests, with one gathering for the rights of children and 18 gatherings for environmental issues. HRANA found that in addition to the rallies, at least 94 labour strikes and 225 union strikes as well as 344 non-union strikes were held across the country.

According to HRANA, at least 1,289 protests and 225 union strikes were held in 2022, with at least 43 reported instances of prevention of protest gatherings by force. HRANA says most of these protests were related to demands for fairer salary or wages and economic hardships. Apparently, most of the gatherings that were analysed took place before the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, whose death upended the whole dynamics of protests across Iran.

In reports related to trade unions rallies, there was a 10-fold increase in the number of arrests, 11.5-fold rise in sentencing, and a 13-fold jump in imprisonments, compared to the previous year. A total of 434 reports of violations of children’s rights were registered by the group in 2022. However, due to secrecy regarding these incidents, such violations could have been immensely underreported. Reports included at least 21,564 cases of child abuse, 23 cases of rape and sexual abuse, 41 murders of children, five self-immolation cases, 54 cases of child suicide, and at least one case of honor killing.