Explained: How Gaza Tunnels Are Helping Millions Battling Israeli Blockade

For decades, the Gaza Strip- a 139-kilometre long sliver of land on the Mediterranean coast- has been under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel. Amidst a perennial conflict that occasionally escalates into aerial wars, Hamas, which de-facto governs Gaza, has developed an underground tunnel network that now spreads across hundreds of kilometres. The vast ‘metro’ network not only aids the Islamist group in smuggling operatives across the conflict-hit border but also serves as the only means for millions of Gazans to access goods and services from Egypt and seldom Israel.

The tunnels have been in existence since the 1980s, but their importance rose after Hamas routed Fatah and Israel imposed crippling restrictions on Gaza in 2007. A gruesome war between Palestinians and the zionists in 2014-also known as Operation Protective Edge-expediated their construction and usage. The investment in the underground maze of tunnels further exploded during the 11-day war that resulted in the annihilation of almost all of the Gaza Strip.

How is the tunnel network significant?

A report by Al Jazeera disclosed that Hamas uses the tunnels to provide a passage to their leaders as well as shield their ammunitions from potential air attacks by the zionists. On the Israeli border, these tunnels are particularly used for incursions while down south they serve as a channel to transport goods from Egypt bringing millions of dollars in import tax to Hamas. Interestingly, the underground network, at its peak, reportedly funnelled some US$700 million into Gaza’s economy and provided employment to at least 7,000 people.

‘We are sacrificing ourselves’

It is imperative to note here that the majority of these tunnels are located in heavily populated civilian areas. Regardless, given the threats they possess, Israeli Defence Forces constantly bombard them and have destroyed more than 60 miles of the network till now. Speaking to one of the Hamas members, Vice Media recently raised concerns about them jeopardising the lives of Palestinians by constructing the tunnels underneath marketplaces and residential complexes. But Hamas justifies the investment in tunnels as critical to the movement. “We are sacrificing ourselves and our times to ensure a better future for our children,” a 26-year-old operative said adding, “Of course we don’t want to get them killed or targetted but this is the only choice we have.”

Image: Al-Monitor