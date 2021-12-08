FIFA World Cup In Qatar, An Opportunity To Confront 'Iranophobia': Iran's Dy Tourism Min

The 2022 FIFA World Cup would be a great opportunity to show the true face of Iran via efforts to reduce the anti-Iranian perspective, according to the deputy tourism minister of Iran. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022. The quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the national teams of FIFA member countries will be held for the 22nd time. This will be the first World Cup ever staged in an Arab country. The Tehran Times reported, according to the official, to make the most of this opportunity, unanimity across the various agencies is required, and failure to do so will be detrimental to the country.

Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, Iran's Deputy Tourism Minister, was quoted by ILNA on Monday, as saying, “Qatar’s World Cup offers a unique opportunity to introduce destinations near the host country, and we should take advantage of this opportunity to confront Iranophobia.”

He further emphasised that exposing World Cup viewers to Iran and its unique tourist attractions should be a top focus. However, he said that the country's tourism infrastructure needs to be developed. Back in October, an official stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran should use the 2022 World Cup as a significant opportunity to market its unique vacation attractions. Iran's geographical location and distinctive tourist attractions make it a possible World Cup venue, according to the official.

Iran Tourism industry to benefit from Qatar World Cup

Earlier in November, the chairman of the Association of Kish Hoteliers declared that the Iranian island of Kish in the Persian Gulf is ready to host both spectators and participating teams for the Qatar World Cup. Shalbafian stated that because of Kish's proximity to Qatar and the lower cost of staying on the island, spectators and teams will be able to remain here during the World Cup. Some experts believe that after the coronavirus has been contained, Iran will experience a travel boom, believing that its influence will be transient and fleeting for a country that was ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Hence, he remarked, good policymaking and administration in partnership with the business sector can pave the way for wider use of this event. Increasing the number of flights between Iran and Qatar during the event, which will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, as well as presenting and promoting specific tourist features of the country to spectators at this event, he noted, are on the Iran tourism ministry's agenda.

