First Batch Of Female Soldiers Graduate In Saudi Arabia After 14 Weeks Of Basic Training

As part of the efforts to empower Saudi women, the first batch of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center on Wednesday, September 1. According to a report by Arab News, the basic training began on May 30 this year and was completed after 14 weeks. Congratulating the first batch of graduated female soldiers, the head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, Major General Adel Al-Balawi, said that the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a mission that focused on providing training to the women of the country.

"It does so in line with global quality criteria that meet the needs of female recruits. This aims to enhance overall performance, which will help accomplish the ministry’s aspirations in the future, "Major General Adel Al-Balawi, during the press ceremony. Subsequently, the graduated female soldiers were administered oath by the acting commander of the women’s training centre, its assistant commander, Chief Sgt. Hadi Al-Anezi. Apart from the ceremony, those female soldiers who had achieved excellence during the training were rewarded by the military dignitaries.

Saudi Arabia tries to meet global standards

It is worth mentioning that the country has initiated several steps to meet global standards. The country has recently established several rights and duties on an equal footing between men and women. According to the latest labour laws, it made a provision of equal pay in the event of equal value and quality of work, full equality in the search for work aid, and training programs to obtain work. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently amended equality in education and training to assure the right of free education without any discrimination.

Saudi female soldiers for Mecca security services for first time

According to the data provided by the government agency, the number of technical colleges for females has doubled in various regions of the Kingdom within ten years, as the first college was established in 2007, and in 2015 it reached (18) colleges, concerned with providing specific training for women to raise their efficiency and qualify them to enter the workplaces. Meanwhile, in 2021, in a significant stride towards women empowerment, dozens of female soldiers were chosen as a part of the security services that monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birthplaces of Islam. For the first time, Saudi female soldiers were seen standing guard in Mecca as thousands of Muslim pilgrims take part in this year's hajj. In 2018, Saudi Arabia had allowed women to drive vehicles after a ban of over 11 years.

