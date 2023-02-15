Five Ukrainian Nationals Killed In Turkey Earthquake As Death Toll Surpasses 35,000

Five Ukrainian nationals have been killed in the deadliest earthquake in Turkey's modern history with casualties over 35,000 as announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said that five Ukrainian citizens have been killed, including a family from Zaporizhia, with seven people missing.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the earthquake, five citizens of Ukraine have been killed, including a family from Zaporizhia. The Embassy is taking measures to prepare for the repatriation of the bodies of the victims,” Nikolenko posted on Facebook. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 136 citizens have been found with 37 evacuated while ten have been found under the rubble.

"Unfortunately, five Ukrainian citizens died, including a family from Zaporizhzhia following the earthquake. The embassy is taking measures to prepare the repatriation of the bodies of the dead," the spokesperson noted.

“A second group of consuls is being sent to the disaster zone to coordinate the search for missing citizens on the spot, assist the victims and ensure the evacuation of Ukrainians to other Turkish regions and Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

Operation Dost

India was amongst the first countries to rush medical aid to Turkey as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake wrecked havoc and loss of life over a wide region. In order to give essential assistance for search and rescue (SAR) efforts as well as medical care, Operation Dost has been launched by the Government of India. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, "a whole-of-government approach with coordination among various agencies" was involved.

Due to this prompt response, the first C-17 IAF aircraft with a specialist SAR team left for Turkey just hours after a request for aid was made. "Since then, India has been able to use 5 C-17 IAF aircraft to transport more than 250 people, specialist equipment, and other supplies weighing more than 135 tonnes to Turkey" read the MEA statement.

India has pledged to "extend all possible support to those affected by this devastating earthquake. Operation Dost is India’s latest expression of being a first responder, a net security provider, and a country whose Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) response is quick and available to countries not only in the neighbouring region, but also beyond," according to a statement by the MEA.

The WHO in a statement said that the earthquake in Turkey was the "worst natural disaster" that has hit Europe in the past 100 years. "We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century and we are still learning about its magnitude," Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said in a press conference. "The needs are huge, increasing by the hour. Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance," Kluge said.