Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the country is willing to go to any extent in order to repel Iranian aggression and it will not be relying on diplomacy alone. In a conversation with Sky News at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, the leader asserted that he is ready to do "whatever we need to do to defend ourselves" against Tehran.

He also dismissed attempts by other governments to solve the tensions via dialogue. "I don't think that diplomacy by itself will work. I think diplomacy can only work if it's coupled with a credible military threat or the willingness to apply the military option if deterrence fails," Netanyahu said.

"Iran is openly committed to destroying, repeating the Holocaust and destroying the six or seven million Jews of Israel and we're not going to sit by, idly by and let them do it," he added.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has witnessed several bouts of violence this year, including a five-day clash that recently broke out between Jerusalem and the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad militants. Furthermore, the Netanyahu government has approved the construction of a whopping 7,000 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, a decision that has garnered criticism from world powers.

'Completely false': Israeli PM on US' remark about Jewish religious school

Recently, the US State Department condemned the creation of a Jewish religious school in the region as "violating Israel's commitment to the Biden administration". Dismissing this, Netanyahu called the statement "completely false". "For God's sake, this is the land of Israel, it's our country, so I completely disagree with that, but I think one thing is true - the Palestinians are here and we're not going to push them out, we're here and they're not going to push us out," he emphasised.

But in spite of the flaring tensions, Netanyahu assured that the fragile 'status quo' at the holy Muslim site in Jerusalem, al Aqsa Compound, will not be tampered with. "The Temple Mount the status quo sacrosanct, we're not changing it. I don't care what anybody says, we're keeping the status quo and ultimately overtime people will judge it and they will see it hasn't changed, and won't change," he noted.