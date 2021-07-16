Foreign Secretary HV Shringla Addresses UNSC, Says 'next 6 Months Critical For Libya'

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Asserting that the involvement of external forces has negatively impacted the country, he said that the next few months are crucial for Libya and elections should be held in a free and fair manner.

"There has been a sense of optimism with regard to the situation in Libya over last few months, especially since the signing of Ceasefire Agreement on October 23, 2020, and formation of Govt of National Unity charged with the conduct of elections on December 24, 2021," Shringla said.

Adding that there are still concerns, India's Foreign Secretary said, "Security situation and economy remain fragile. Involvement of external forces in Libya's internal affairs has negatively impacted progress on the political track."

"Next 6 months are critical for Libya. Polls need to be held as planned on Dec 24, 2021, in a free and fair manner. Libyan parties particularly 'Libyan Political Dialogue Forum' need to drive workable solutions. We also urge the State to frame required legislation for polls," he said.

Shringla added that no terrorist groups should be allowed to operate in Libya unchallenged. "The continued presence and activities of ISIL in Libya is of serious concern. The provisions of Ceasefire Agreement and successive Security Council resolutions need to be respected," he said.

Libya crisis

Corruption and turmoil have plagued Libya since longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi's death in 2011. In recent years, the Islamic nation has been divided between the United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli and rival authorities based in Libya's east.

The presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on December 24, 2021. The polls were previously been planned for early 2019 but were delayed after east-based commander Khalifa Haftar launched a military operation to capture Tripoli.

Haftar's dreams were shattered after Turkey supported the UN-recognised government with thousands of troops. Following this, both agreed to a ceasefire agreement that led to the December elections.