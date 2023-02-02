Former Iranian Presidential Aide Demands Limiting Khamenei's Power Amid Protests

A former Iranian presidential aide on Thursday called for limiting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's executive powers in order to ensure the survival of the regime, and instead strengthen ties with the US. In the audio clip accessed by Iran International, Mohammad Reza Salehi, a logistics chief at the Presidential Office under President Hassan Rouhani, berated the nationwide uprising in Iran against the Shiite cleric Islamic regime after the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. who passed away in the custody of the country's morality police after being detained for a loose hijab.

Raisi's close presidential aide calls for executive reforms

In a meeting on January 30 that included the former Iranian presidential aides and provincial governors as well as the former Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri, Raisi's close presidential aide called for limiting Khamenei's executive powers in order to control the regime's successor's conduct. Amid the ongoing demonstrations demanding the ouster of the Supreme Leader, the reformists, and moderates have four options, said Saleh. He said that the Iranians may wait for foreign military attack; "join the protesters and help revolution in Iran; do nothing and hope that the regime will implode as a result of increasing financial corruption."

The fourth option, he said, is "working hard to bring about real and serious reforms in the structure of the regime by reducing the power of non-elected and non-accountable offices." Salehi called for strengthening the political structure's republican nature, as well as "restoring people's right to determine their fate," Iran International quoted him as saying. Salehi urged the reformists to push for executive reforms.

Responding to the ongoing nationwide uprising against the cleric Iranian regime, the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said that the demonstrators were “rioters” who were backed by the United States and Iran's archenemy Israel. Khamenei accused the West of foiling the plot to wreak political upheaval in Tehran to undermine Islamic Republic's legitimacy, and economy, and disrupt its tourism. Khamenei told a gathering of the cadre of police students that he was “deeply heartbroken” by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. He had called the incident “tragic," lambasting the demonstrators for executing the foreign plot of destabilizing Iran. “This rioting was planned," Iran's Supreme Leader said about the civil unrest. “These riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees," he had stressed.