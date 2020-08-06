French Rescue Team Hopeful, Says 'good Chance' Of Finding Survivors Post Beirut Explosion

On August 4, massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut, which killed at more than 120 and wounded more than 4000 people. The aftermath of exposition support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. On August 6, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut to show solidarity, he also assured aid to Lebanon. While surveying the destroyed zone, the French rescue team told French President that there is a good chance of finding people alive those who are trapped. The rescue team is also looking for seven or eight missing people, who could be stuck in a control room buried by the explosion.

Global support

After the deadly exposition, support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. The tragic incident was caught on the camera, which flooded social media with videos and pictures of the happening. Showing solidarity with Lebanon, France’s iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark for an hour on August 5 to pay tribute to the victims of the warehouse explosion. Not only Eiffel Tower, but other world monuments also showed their solidarity with the explosion hit Lebanon, Pyramids in Giza and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag.

A relief team by Russia with Doctors and medical equipment landed in Beirut to support rescue work. According to Russia’s Ministry for Emergencies, the aircraft delivered a mobile hospital along with 50 emergency workers, medical personnel, and another three Russian flights are scheduled to arrive within the next 24 hours. At a government briefing in Berlin earlier on August 5, German Interior Ministry spokesman Björn said the THW technical assistance agency's team will be sent to assist the embassy which was damaged in the blast.

(Image Credit -AP)

