From Sudan to Ukraine and Elsewhere, India Emerged as ‘Biggest Relief Provider’: PM Modi in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Abu Dhabi, outlined that India has emerged as a ‘global leader’ for its humanitarian role in the conflict-stricken regions of the world.

Speaking to the Indian communities gathered at the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister outlined that India has been the ‘biggest relief provider’ at the forefront of the war recovery efforts for many countries of the world.

India, according to Prime Minister, has donned a distinctive role among major democracies worldwide in supplying humanitarian assistance due to its strategic neutrality. In Asia, India, world’s second largest nation and the fifth largest economy, has reflected ambivalence and has reached out to support Sudan, Ukraine and other countries devastated by conflicts.

World views India as a ‘Viswa-Bandhu’

During his address to more than 60,000 expatriate Indian communities packed into the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Prime Minister noted that the world views India as a “Viswa-Bandhu,” an ally that they can look up to. India, said PM, has not only helped in recovery efforts and provided humanitarian assistance to countries worldwide, but it has also stood for its own citizens living overseas in times of dire need. “Whenever Indian citizens faced hardship or issues anywhere in the world, we’ve come to their rescue,” Prime Minister stressed, adding that India has lent assistance to Ukraine, Sudan and other nations.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, has often alluded to the divisions and divergences of the globe over the wars. India, however, assuming neutrality has stepped forward to send the humanitarian aid and help countries worldwide. Prime Minister Modi, shed light on India’s role as a relief provider on the world stage making references to Ukraine-Russia War, Sudan crisis and other conflicts.

Bolstering fintech cooperation!



PM @narendramodi and UAE President HH @MohamedBinZayed witnessed a transaction made using the JAYWAN card, based on India's digital RuPay credit and debit card stack.



PM congratulated UAE President on the launch of JAYWAN.

Forging a India-UAE relationship anchored in a shared past and a glorious future.



PM @narendramodi and UAE President HH @MohamedBinZayed held bilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi.



The two leaders reviewed the various facets of India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership & discussed

India has emerged as a strategic partner to countries worldwide, and has aced a balancing act in accordance to its foreign policy of formal neutrality to build relations. At the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Prime Minister Modi's message conveyed India’s insistence on its top priorities -- the voice of the Global South—backing development of countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and a push of socioeconomic characteristic. India, demonstrating a lack of alignment and wellbeing for all, emphasized on cessation of hostilities in war torn countries and outlined the “need to resolve the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” a view attributed to the Prime Minister focused on straightening commerce, technology, security and education partnerships.

In UAE, Prime Minister launched the domestic payment card termed as ‘Jaywan’ which has been designed on India’s digital RuPay credit [RuPay card is India’s equivalent of Mastercard or Visa] and debit card stack. UAE-India inked several bilateral agreements including interlinking of India's UPI and UAE's 'Aani' payment systems for a seamless cross-border transaction. The two allies also enhanced the energy partnerships. UAE is among India’s largest sources of crude and LPG, and their bilateral trade stands at $85 billion. The two countries have inked Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into effect on May 1, 2022.

In reference to Russia Ukraine war, EAM Jaishankar had previously noted, “we have been very clearly against the conflict [but] we [India] believes that this conflict does not serve the interests of anybody. Neither the participants nor indeed of the international community.”

Taking cognisance of India’s diplomatic neutrality, Ukraine appealed to India for help in supplying medical aid, and urged India to help in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure. During her four day visit to India, Ukraine's deputy minister for foreign affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, appealed for India’s intervention in war recovery efforts. "Rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," Dzhaparova said here in New Delhi.

Handing a letter from Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dzhaparova expressed Ukraine's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India.

India, a first responder to ‘Dost countries’

India sent 10 metric tonne of life-saving drugs to the violence hit African nation of Sudan and evacuated over 3,000 Indian nationals after war broke out between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Fires (RSF) in April.

Subsequently, India has been a kingpin in providing humanitarian assistance to its South Asian allies—Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, and others—during disasters, internal instability, or wars, touting its position as the ‘first responder’ during crises in the world.

India’s Operation Raahat of 2015 in Yemen and Maitri in Nepal, the Sankat Mochan of 2016 in South Sudan, Operation Ganga last year in Ukraine, Vande Bharat and Samudra Setu in 2020 are some of the initiatives that are exemplar of India emerging as a strong ally to ‘Dost countries.’