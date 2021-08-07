The Group of Seven (G7) countries on August 6 jointly condemned last week’s attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea and said that the evidence indicated Iran was behind the incident. Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged Japanese-owned vessel, was targeted whilst it was on its way from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates. It was struck off the coast of Oman on July 29, killing two crew members.

Almost a week after the incident, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States of America said in a joint statement said, “We condemn the unlawful attack committed on a merchant vessel. This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law”.

They added, “All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack”.

Further, the G7 countries said that Iran’s behaviour, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security. They also went on to call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. They also called on all parties to play a “constructive role” in fostering regional stability and peace.

The ministers called for vessels in the region to be able to “navigate freely in accordance with international law”. They also said that the G7 countries will continue to their utmost to protect all shipping, upon which the global economy depends so that it is able to operate freely and without being threatened by irresponsible and violent acts. It is worth mentioning that the ship is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire and Iran has already denied being involved.

Iran denies involvement

Meanwhile, strengthening his attack against Iran, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday stressed that there will be a collective response that will be given against the attack on an Israeli operated tanker in Oman. Addressing the press, the State secretary said this will be dealt with sternly, with collective inputs. He had also informed that “Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack” adding that the attack was carried out using a drone.

Earlier, UK also said on August 1 that it believes Iran had deliberately orchestrated the attack in a “clear violation of international law.” However, Iran has denied any kind of involvement in the attack on the ship. As per reports, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh called on Israel “must stop such baseless accusations.” He further said in a news conference that, “Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its... interests and national security".

(With inputs from AP)