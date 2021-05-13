Gaza: 13-storey Residential Building Destroyed As Israel Launches Fierce Offensive

Israel on Wednesday, May 12, launched a fierce offensive in the Gaza Strip, which killed 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppled a pair of buildings housing Hamas facilities in airstrikes. People all across social media have been sharing images and destructive videos of the incident that took place. This is now being considered as ‘heaviest fighting’ since the 2014 war as Israel has unleashed dozens of airstrikes. The main aim is to target police and various security installations.

Before and after!



Largest 13-Storey Residential Building In #Gaza Collapses After Israeli Air Strike leaving dozens of families homeless.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/v8IpT637e4 — Kareem Gaza 🇵🇸 🌐 (@kareemMajjour) May 12, 2021

An Israeli rocket hits a building in Gaza and later collapses.



The New York Times reports that 35 people, including 40 Palestinians, were killed and 203 wounded in an Israeli attack on Tuesday night alone.



The current fighting is the worst between Israel and the Palestinians in pic.twitter.com/i2PIjn60BV — Aung Pyae Sone (@Pya62Sone) May 13, 2021

Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel carried out an intense barrage of airstrikes just after sunrise. The airstrikes continued throughout the day, filling the sky with pillars of smoke. During nightfall, the streets of Gaza City looked similar to a ghost town as people huddled indoors on the final night of Islam’s holiest month of Ramadan. As per the reports by Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 69 Palestinians, including 16 children and 6 women. Also, Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of 7 militants. Hamas acknowledged that a top commander and several other members have been killed.

The conflict began last Friday after Israeli Law enforcers and Palestinians clashed at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex. Over the course of five days, Israeli police have not only fired stun grenades but also tear-gassed hundreds of Palestinians, who in turn hurtled stones. Since Monday, both the parties have been engaged in airstrikes, turning the region into a bristling war zone.

The recent clashes have also triggered demonstrations across the Arab and Muslim states like Turkey and Pakistan. Meanwhile, protests also blanketed Jerusalem where as many as 150 Israelis walked through the centre of the city demanding an end to violence. The protesters carried banners calling for an end to the escalation and chanted "We don't want another war”.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@TeebaMubaydeen)