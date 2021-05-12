Gaza: 35 People Killed In 'heaviest Aerial Exchanges’ Since 2014 War, 200 Rockets Fired

In what is being considered as ‘heaviest fighting’ since the 2014 war, Israel increased its attacks on Gaza strip which led to the collapse of a high-rise building used by the Hamas militant group. Also, there were unstoppable Palestinian rockets that hit different parts of Israel. On May 12, Wednesday, Israel unleashed dozens of airstrikes in a matter of a few minutes. The aim was to target police and various security installations.

What is happening?

According to the reports by AP, a wall of dark gray smoke formed over Gaza City. A spokesman for the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, Iyad al-Bozum, said that the airstrikes destroyed the central police headquarters in Gaza City. They also destroyed a compound with several buildings. As per the Health Ministry, the death toll in Gaza rose to 35 Palestinians, including 10 children. Also, over 200 people were wounded.

In a nationally televised address, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant groups “have paid, and I tell you here, will pay a heavy price for their aggression”. He added, “This campaign will take time. “With determination, unity and strength, we will restore security to the citizens of Israel”.

The conflict began last Friday after Israeli Law enforcers and Palestinians clashed at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex. Over the course of five days, Israeli police have not only fired stun grenades but also tear-gassed hundreds of Palestinians, who in turn hurtled stones. Since Monday, both the parties have been engaged in airstrikes, turning the region into a bristling war zone.

The recent clashes have also triggered demonstrations across the Arab and Muslim states like Turkey and Pakistan. Meanwhile, protests also blanketed Jerusalem where as many as 150 Israelis walked through the centre of the city demanding an end to violence. The protesters carried banners calling for an end to the escalation and chanted "We don't want another war”.

(Image Credits: AP)