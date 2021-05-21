'Gaza Has Significant Trauma Needs, Requires Medical Supplies': UN Health Agency

The United Nations (UN) health agency, the World Health Organization (WHO) has registered “significant trauma needs” in the Palestinian areas where over 200 people have died in the Israel-Palestine conflict that went on for 11 days. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said that a total of 8,538 people had been injured across Palestinian areas during the violence, and 30 health facilities in Gaza had been damaged. Out of the destroyed health facilities, one clinic was fully damaged while another was significantly distorted. Harris noted that the loss of infrastructure during the conflict was also restricting the access of ambulances.

The remarks to a United Nations briefing in Geneva came as the humanitarian aid workers assessed the impact of the violence between Hamas and Israeli forces. Further, as per the Associated Press report, Fabrizio Carboni, regional director for the Near and Middle East at the International Committee of the Red Cross suggested that there were “several hundred” pieces of unexploded ordnance strewn about in Gaza, but the medical supplies are highly required. Matthias Schmale, Gaza director for UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees cited a “window” on May 21 during which the aid and supplies could be brought into Gaza as the ceasefire came into effect.

Earlier, on May 20, WHO reportedly issued an urgent appeal for $7 million needed over six months in response to a health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank where the most offensive is concentrated. Following an escalation between both sides since May 10, the United Nations (UN) health agency reportedly said in a statement on Thursday that the funds were required to “enable a comprehensive emergency response in the next six months.”

11 Children Killed In Gaza Were Undergoing Therapy For Trauma

Eleven out of 60 children who were killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes last week were already undergoing therapy sessions aimed at helping them to deal with trauma, confirmed the Norwegian Refugee Council on May 18. The humanitarian, non-governmental organisation said in its report that all children were aged between 5 and 15 years old and were killed in their homes in densely populated areas along with several relatives who also lost their lives or suffered severe injuries. Countless civilian lives were lost in the latest violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants before both sides agreed to a ceasefire.

NRC's Secretary-General Jan Egeland said in a statement, “We are devastated to learn that 11 children we were helping with trauma were bombarded while they were at home and thought they were safe.”

The Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and it included Gaza's second-most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad. Both sides agreed on May 20 evening and it came into effect on Friday after the global pressure on Isreal and Palestine mounted for ending the violence and spare civilians from the bloodshed. A senior figure among Palestinian militants ruling Gaza, Hamas claimed victory in the conflict with Israel on May 21 in a speech to thousands of people who were celebrating the ceasefire that came into effect.

