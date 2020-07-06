Israeli Forces Strike Hamas Sites In Retaliation To Attacks From Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on July 5 fired rockets at Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation to the latter's attack earlier on Sunday. Hamas, a Palestinian militant organisation, had fired three rockets on Israel. However, they were successfully intercepted by The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

In response to the 3 rockets fired at #Israel earlier this evening, our Air Force just targeted Hamas underground terror infrastructure in #Gaza.



We hold Hamas responsible. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 5, 2020

Common goal to create Palestinian state

This comes as both Hamas and Fatah announced earlier this week that their common goal was to create a Palestinian state with full sovereignty and Palestine as their capital. Meanwhile, according to a report by Sputnik, Israel has plans to extend its sovereignty over illegal settlements on West and also nearby areas.

Last month, Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip, warned Israel that West Bank annexation plan would be a “declaration of war”. Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the organisation considers West Bank as a declaration of war against Palestinian people and they will make the enemy “regret that decision”.

In January, Trump unveiled the Middle East peace plan to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict, but it was rejected by Palestinian leaders in its entirety. As per the proposed peace plan, the sovereignty of Israel over important settlement blocs in the West Bank will be acknowledged and the State of Palestine be created with its capital in east Jerusalem.

