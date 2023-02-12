Germany To Issue Three-month Visas As 'emergency Aid' To Turkish And Syrian Survivors

Germany will grant three-month visas to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in the country, said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, on Saturday, reported ANI.

"This is emergency aid," said Faeser. This statement comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recently, announced a three-month state of emergency in the ten provinces in southeastern Turkey impacted by the tremor.

More than 28,000 people lost their lives in the powerful earthquake that plunged Turkey and Syria on Monday. According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, death toll on Saturday reached 28,192 with Turkey's death toll climbing to 24,617. While in Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, reported the White Helmets civil defense group.

"We want to allow Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring their close relatives from the disaster area to their homes without bureaucracy," said Faeser while announcing emergency aid.

German relief aid to earthquake survivors

While announcing the relief aid, Faeser said that those eligible can have "regular visas, issued quickly and valid for three months". Further, a joint initiative with the foreign ministry would be allowing the earthquake survivors to "find shelter and receive medical treatment" in Germany. Earlier, Berlin had suspended rescue and relief work in Turkey due to security concerns, as per a CNN report. The rescue operations stopped due to a change in the security situation in the Hatay region, Turkey, said the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) on Saturday. However, International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany resumed their relief operations in coordination with Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), reported ANI.

"In the last few hours, the security situation in the Hatay region has apparently changed. There are increasing reports of clashes between different groups. The search and rescue teams of ISAR Germany and THW will therefore remain in the joint base camp for the time being. ISAR and THW will resume their work as soon as AFAD deems the situation to be safe," read the statement.

Meanwhile, concerns related to security have been raised by the Austrian Army which then suspended its relief operations, reported CNN. The Austrian Army has suspended rescue operations in Turkey due to an "increasingly difficult security situation," as per the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU).