'Hamas Fired 3700 Rockets, Using Civilians As Human Shield': Israel's Consulate General

The war and firing of rockets between Palestine and Israel continue unabated with each passing day, killing hundreds of civilians combined on both sides. The escalations have also discomforted the global community with many countries calling the two warring nations to come to the table for negotiations instead of resorting to war. Till date, Hamas terrorists have fired more than 3,000 rockets on Israel, 90% of them have been neutralised by Israel's Iron Dome defence system, while the Jewish state has also fiercely retaliated causing severe damage to the Hamas terrorists and establishments in Palestine.

Speaking with Republic TV on the ongoing conflict, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai Yaakov Finkelstein categorically said that Hamas terrorists are launching missiles from within civilian areas, using civilians as a "human shield". He added that many countries have sent messages expressing solidarity and supporting Israel's stand against terror. Yaakov Finkelstein has earlier served the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) as a platoon commander and key commander at the IDF's officers academy.

Speaking of the tense situation in the second week of the war, Israeli Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Captain Libby Weiss said Hamas has launched 3700 rockets on Israel with citizens of Israel spending the last few days in shelters to protect themselves from the barrage of rockets fired from Gaza strip by the Hamas terrorists.

Captain Libby Weiss said Hamas has been investing heavily in building their arsenal and infrastructure for the last decade. The idea (of the IDF) has been to strike specific sites within the Gaza strip aimed at degrading their capabilities, whether it is striking actual weapon stores, their launching sites, intelligence centres, R&D locations, command and control centres, we have to degrade their capabilities and have them stop launching these rockets on innocent people, she said.

IDF Lt Col Jonathan Conricus on Tuesday claimed that Hamas has approximately over 12,000 rockets in its well-dispersed arsenal placed underground, of which only 3000 plus have been fired, which in itself is the most that have ever been fired from Gaza at any point in the history of this long-running conflict.

It has been nine days since Islamist fundamentalist group Hamas fired the first rocket towards Israeli. On May 19, the number of Palestinians who died in the conflict surpassed 217, including 63 children and 36 women. At least 1,500 people have been injured, as per the Gaza Health ministry. On the other hand, Israel lost 12 residents, including two children, a soldier and an Indian origin woman. While the IDF's Iron Dome system is 90% effective in neutralising the Hamas rockets, IDF aims to destroy the Hamas infrastructure which comprises of the huge underground tunnel network.

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks to the Security Council meeting on Sunday and called for an immediate end to ‘utterly appalling’ violence. “Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately,” he said. “Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I appeal to all parties to heed this call.” He further said, “The fighting risks dragging Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for both communities and for the entire region.”