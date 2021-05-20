Hamas Is Looking For A ‘major Success’ Before Conflict Ends: Israel Defense Forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) believe that Hamas is “trying to have a major success” like a cross border attack, which it can hold up as victory against the Israelis as the current round of fighting appears to be drawing to a close, a senior officer in the military’s Southern Command told Times of Israel on May 19. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officer added that although Hamas was incapable of conducting a major surprise assault on the ground, it could conduct small raids in the border towns. According to Israeli Intelligence, Tel Aviv- Yafo could be a potential target for the Islamist fundamentalist group given the fact that they have refrained from striking the city in recent days.

Operation Guardian Of The Walls

As of now, the Zionists have been successful in intercepting a large barrage of rockets using their much-vaunted Iron Dome Defense system. However, Israeli Intelligence Forces-Mossad, Aman, Shabak- have suggested that the militants possess enough long range ammunition to conduct several more barrages of dozens of rockets at Tel Aviv. It is imperative to note that Tel-Aviv, which houses major foreign embassies, is located at a distance of 92.7 kilometres from the Gaza Strip.

What you're seeing:

Yet another rocket launched by terrorists that misfired & fell back into Gaza tonight.



Why it matters:

The people of Gaza are endangered every time it happens. pic.twitter.com/rOhSal7nZH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2021

Ground Infiltrations

The Southern Command official also pointed out that, Hamas has tried at least three times to send its commando soldiers into Israel from the Gaza Strip through tunnels. However, all the attempts were thwarted by the IDF which bombed the tunnels twice while the militants were still inside. The third attempt was squashed as the IDF attacked and neutralized the militants, moments before they could enter the subterranean passage.

Hamas has spent the last decade building the 'Metro' terror tunnel network.



In just 5 days, we neutralized it: pic.twitter.com/aobcEJcg4t — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 20, 2021

With the conflict nearing the middle of its second week, international pressure for a ceasefire has mounted. Just a day ago, France along with Egypt and Jordan has filed an Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution in the united Nations Secutiry Council. Regardless, the violence is still surging. As of May 20, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children and 38 women, with 1,620 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. On the other hand, twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed.

Image Credits: AP