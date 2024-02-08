Advertisement

As the war in the besieged Gaza Strip continues unabated, Hamas on Wednesday proposed a three-stage four-and-a-half-month truce deal that includes freeing the hostages that were kidnapped during the October 7 raid into Israel. Qatari and Egyptian mediators, backed by the United States and Israel have been in discussion to implement a truce deal that could see the months long hostilities cease between Israeli forces and the Hamas.

Hamas has not demanded for any guarantee for a permanent ceasefire in the counterproposal but that the last stage of the truce would entirely rely on the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire, the draft document obtained by the agencies depict. The counterproposal is divided into phases that would last for 45 days, withdraws of the Israeli armed forces from Gaza, reconstruction of the war-battered infrastructure and handover of the bodies of the Hamas and Israeli fighters.

Advertisement

Iran and its proxies claim that they’re carrying out these attacks somehow on behalf of the Palestinian people. That is absolutely wrong, and it’s a cover for their true intent. — @‌SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/IUOOtzoV6k — Department of State (@StateDept) February 6, 2024

We’re determined to use any pause to continue to pave a diplomatic path forward to a just and lasting peace and security for the region. That is the best way to ensure that October 7th and the tragic loss of life by Israelis and Palestinians is not repeated. — @SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/CU3bkc0qRI — Department of State (@StateDept) February 7, 2024

The counterproposal involves the release of the women hostages, and males under the age of 19, as well as the elderly and sick would be released first from the prisons during the implementation of the deal in the initial 45-days. The proposal does not clearly outlines whether the Israeli female soldiers would be freed in the first phase of the deal that would involve the prison exchange.

The document suggests that the implementation of the second phase of the deal will not begin until both sides [Israel and Hamas] hold negotiations over the requirements needed to end the mutual military operation and return to complete calm.”

Advertisement

Sources familiar with the development that the Hamas’ proposal was handed to Israel’s spy agency Mossad, told Channel 12 that there was a “detailed” response to the draft proposal formulated in Paris. “It is a detailed document with reference to all sections of the proposed outline. We are studying the details and checking if and how we can move towards negotiations,” the source told the broadcaster.

Together with our partners in Qatar and Egypt we've put forth a serious proposal aimed at not just repeating, but expanding the previous pause in fighting to achieve the release of the remaining hostages and surge humanitarian relief to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rp11i57XOj — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2024

Hamas, that is pushing to honour all terms of the truce deal, has sought initial release of as many as 1,500 prisoners from the Israeli jails, a third of whom will be selected from the list of the Palestinian prisoners who have been serving the life imprisonment in Israeli cells. As part of the proposal, Hamas has demanded the increased flow of the humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, at least 500 food trucks per day, and no fewer, to assist the Palestinians.

I had a productive discussion with @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha. The constant engagement at the highest level of our governments reflects our relentless focus on securing the release of all hostages and achieving a pause in fighting to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WdiCllpwSK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2024

During the first stage of the proposal’s implementation, Israeli armed forces would withdraw from the populated areas in Gaza, and the United Nations (UN) will be allowed to enter these areas to set up the temporary makeshift encampments. The deal also aims at suspending the Israeli air campaigns, that include reconnaissance, for the agreed period. The prisoners freed from the Israeli jails will also include the Arab Israelis.

Hamas’ counterproposal includes other terms such as “free movement” of the Gazans across the strip, transporting the sick and the wounded to the neighbouring Rafah border with Egypt. The total removal of the debris from the destroyed infrastructure, removal of the Israeli military’s heavy equipment, replacing them with health and civil defence equipment, rebuilding of the hospitals, tent cities to be set-up, 60,000 temporary housing, 200,000 tents establishment, at a rate of 50,000 per week, provision of water, electricity, restoration of the communication networks, reconstruction of homes, reviving of economy, as well as discussions with Israel on the ceasefire. Hamas also demands continuation of the humanitarian services by international aid groups such as UNRWA.

Advertisement

Lebanese state TV Al-Akbar reports that Hamas has demanded that the flashpoint of conflict Temple Mount or the Al-Aqsa mosque, a holy site for both Jews and the Arabs in Jerusalem must return to the pre-2002 status.

Hamas has demanded to include Russia and Turkey as the “guarantors” in addition to Egypt, Qatar, UN, a term has is now included in the true deal.

Advertisement

The deal involves eventual “permanent ceasefire,” despite that Israel has clarified that it does not plan on including any concessions in the truce talks and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue IDF’s military operations to achieve “total victory” in an effort to root out Hamas.

Hamas said it responded “in a positive spirit, ensuring a comprehensive and complete ceasefire, ending the aggression against our people, ensuring relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and achieving a prisoner swap.”

Advertisement

“With regards to our evaluation of the regional developments, we have since the beginning had a clear position: War should end; there shouldn’t be an expansion of conflicts in the region,” AL-Thani said.

Israel's Mossad studying Hamas' counterproposal

Israel said that the counterproposal of Hamas passed through Qatar to the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence and spy agency, is being studied. Qataris, although, remain optimistic about Iarael’s response.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, arrived in the Middle East embarking on his fifth tour to the region to participate in the negotiations pertaining to the draft formulated in Paris to end the Gaza war. The deal includes release of the hostages and a four and a half month of extended pause to the fighting to address the dire “humanitarian situation” in the Gaza enclave. US, Israel, Qatar, and Egypt have been in discussion to implement what Blinken described as “serious proposal” aimed at “not repeating previous agreement” but renewed terms that could witness end to the hostilities.

Advertisement

“Hamas has responded tonight,” Blinken said at a presser in Qatar. “We’re reviewing that response now, and I will be discussing that with the government of Israel tomorrow,” US Secretary of State noted.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we agree an agreement is possible and indeed essential. We will continue to work relentlessly to achieve it.” Blinken acknowledged that the parties could use a temporary pause to build plans of “security, humanity, reconstruction, governance,” in Gaza, as well as maintain a “just and lasting peace” in the region. He lamented the tragic loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives in the conflict.

Advertisement

The war between Israel and Hamas has killed an estimated 20,000 in Gaza and has left more than 60,000 injured. As many as 200 wounded in the war have been transferred to the neighbouring Qatar for treatment.

A lasting peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians

Blinken stated that the proposal that are in talks underway, will get all warring parties to “a destination that would benefit virtually everyone in the region,” adding that it will “bring lasting peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

“The best path forward, the most effective path forward right now to get an extended period of calm and to work toward an end to the conflict, is through an agreement on the hostages,” Blinken said. “And that’s what we’re intensely focused on with our partners here in Qatar, Egypt, working with Israel. And of course, now that we have the response from Hamas to the proposal that was put on the table a week or so ago, we’re going to be very intensely focused on that.”

Advertisement

US Secretary condemned the recent attacks in Syria and Iraq, as well as the attacks on Israel that were launched from Lebanon as well as the attacks on the shipping by the Iran backed Houthi militia in Yemen. Blinken condemned the drone attack in Jordan that killed three US service members as well as Hamas’ raid into Israel on October 7 and taking of hostages. “Each and every one carried out by groups trained, armed, funded, and formed by Iran,” he maintained.

US President, Joe Biden, who derided the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7 as “sheer evil” said that Hamas’ response to a proposed Gaza truce framework "seems to be a little over the top.” "There's been some movement. There's been a response from the opposition," Biden said at the White House, referring to Hamas. "But it seems to be a little over the top. We're not sure where it is. There's continuing negotiation right now,” he maintained.

