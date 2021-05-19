Hamas Strikes Israel's Civilian Area Petah Tikva; Resident Pooja Moses Shares Ordeal

After a senior Palestinian militant leader was killed on Monday, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza's terrorist group Hamas entered its second week on May 17 and Islamist groups resumed rocket attacks on Israeli cities. As Israel continues to shoot down hundreds of militant rockets, civilians on both sides have been bearing the brunt of the escalating conflict, which shows no signs of abating.

Hamas rocket hits Petah Tikva

While speaking to Republic TV, Pooja Moses, a resident of Petah Tikva (the site hit by Hamas rocket) who witnessed the horrific incident, described what she had seen in the last few weeks. She expressed, "Being a citizen of Israel, I am really proud of what Israel is doing right now. The things that we have seen is really difficult to digest. Because it is just not human what we are seeing right now."

While sharing visuals from one of the sites that faced severe destruction, she said, "The Hamas rocket hit right into the building, into a house of a citizen. You can see how it is around. The cars have burnt over there. The bomb shelter under the building as you can see is completely destroyed. The incident happened last week, early morning on Thursday, approximately 2 in the night when everyone was sleeping. We heard rocket and we just went out of the house. It was somewhere around 30 seconds we have to run our bomb shelters and we did that. This place is 50 metres from my house. When we heard, we were in the bomb shelter. When I heard rocket, I was sure that something was out with my house like my house was gone. But, luckily we came out and we came to know that the fire broke out here. It was really crazy, you can see. The windows of the building surrounding the attack are all gone. You can see the cars over here."

Israel at war with Hamas

The building that Pooja showed in her video was badly hit by the rocket. She said, "No windows anywhere, you can see how everything is destroyed." She informed, "luckily we did not have any serious casualty over here. But, there are five people who suffered smoke ingestion."

According to the Associated Press, Israel claims to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties, including providing alerts for citizens to flee buildings that are about to be hit. Although Hamas has launched hundreds of rockets into Israel, the majority of which have been intercepted by anti-missile defences, Israel's military has pounded hundreds of sites in Gaza, where some 2 million people live in a tight urban environment.