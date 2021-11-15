Hezbollah Spying On US, Israel Envoys In Colombia To Avenge Soleimani's Death: Report

A report from Mossad intelligence agency recently revealed that alleged members of the Shia Organisations, Hezbollah, are spying on Israeli agents and American diplomats in Colombia. While citing the report, El Tiempo newspaper informed that the report has been passed on to the Colombian authorities.

The report revealed that two diplomatic delegations are being spied on in Bogota to avenge the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, who was killed in 2020 by a US drone. According to the media outlet, Israel has already granted permission to one former intelligence officer after he was spied on in the streets of the Colombian capital.

Hezbollah threatens to avenge Soleimani’s killing

It is to mention that the US killed Soleimani in a January 3, 2020, strike near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani headed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force and was responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations. Following his assassination, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah had warned that US bases, warships and troops are all potential targets for retaliation.

The Hezbollah leadership had threatened to drive all US personnel from the Middle East. Earlier this year, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, had also said that Iran “doesn’t need help” from its allies and will take revenge “when it decides so,” the Times of Israel reported.

Nasrallah had said that Tehran will not ask any other nation or body to conduct a retaliatory strike on its behalf. Iran “doesn’t need to rely on others” he had said. Moreover, Iran had also threatened to attack Israel in response to the killing of ​​a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in a strike attributed to Jerusalem. It is to mention that Iran reportedly provides support to Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, all of which is sworn to Israel’s destruction.

(With inputs from ANI)

