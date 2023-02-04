‘Honour’ Killing Of YouTube Star Tiba Al-Ali, Sparks Outrage In Iraq

The death of a 22-year-old has sparked outrage in Iraq as a young YouTube star, Tiba al-Ali has been killed by her own father, also known as ‘Honour’ killing on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya. The information about this dreadful act by Tiba al-Ali's father was shared by the interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the interior minister wrote in a series of Tweets. He wrote, " clarification ========= Through the nature and tasks of the work of the Department of Relations and Information in the Ministry of Interior, many appeals are received by citizens, including the appeal of the late (Tiba Al-Ali) from Diwaniyah Governorate..."

من خلال طبيعة ومهام عمل دائرة العلاقات والاعلام في وزارة الداخلية ترد العديد من المناشدات من قبل المواطنين، ومن بينها مناشدة المرحومة ( طيبة العلي) من محافظة الديوانية... pic.twitter.com/N0o9E4asQn — سعد معن - Saad Maan (@saadmaanoficial) February 3, 2023

While sharing the death news of the Ex YouTuber, the minister further shared that the deceased was listened to and provided with support and advice in order to communicate appropriate solutions to the problem that occurred between her and her family.

In continuation, he also shared that the information was received through one of her friends and after taking permission, the community police in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate, headed by the Director of the Division, went to the house of this family. However, they were surprised the next day as they were supposed to meet the family again. The minister informed on social media that the father has turned himself into the police station. However, the investigation is underway. Further, he wrote, "We regret this incident that occurred on the 31st of January of this year in the Diwaniyah Governorate." According to the police, she had traveled to Turkey with her family in 2017, but she refused to return home with them and stayed in the country and lived there since.

‘Honour’ killing sparks uproar

Amnesty International has strongly condemned the “horrific” killing, saying “the Iraqi penal code still treats leniently so-called ‘honour crimes’ comprising violent acts such as assault and murder”, as per the media reports. Further, Iraqis on social media have called for protests in Baghdad on Sunday to demand justice in response to her death. Taking to social media, a veteran politician Ala Talabani wrote, " Women in our societies are hostage to backward customs due to the absence of legal deterrents & gov measures - which currently are not commensurate with the size of domestic violence crimes. Yes to legislating the Anti-Domestic Violence Law. #طيبة_العلي."