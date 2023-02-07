A video circulating on social media displays the shocking aftermath of the devastating 7.8 earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday. The clip, shared by one individual from the Turkish capital of Ankara, shows a collapsed road with massive cracks.

The road connects the cities of Adana and Gaziantep, where the earthquake was centered around. “During the thesis process, I went back and forth on this road many times. The final state of Gaziantep - Adana road after the earthquake,” reads the video's caption.

The road is just one of the many places that have faced severe devastation after Turkey was rattled by three major earthquakes. The most intense one occurred on Monday morning at a magnitude of 7.8, resulting in equally terrifying aftershocks of 7.7 and 6.0 magnitudes. In totality, more than 60 aftershocks were recorded in both Syria and Turkey since the earthquake.

Search and rescue teams look for survivors and locals grieve

Hundreds of families from the two nations have narrated their plight and have pleaded for help. “My grandson is 1 1/2 years old. Please help them, please. ... They were on the 12th floor,” weepingly said Imran Bahur, a survivor whose apartment was destroyed in the Turkish city of Adana on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue to be conducted in full swing, with several teams from around the world arriving to help. Even with big teams deployed, operations have faced setbacks due to challenging weather conditions. So far, over 4,000 people have been reported dead in Turkey and Syria due to the earthquake, with the death toll feared to rise even higher.