With the horrors of Houthis at an all-time high, the United States and the United Kingdom shocked the world on Thursday after they unleashed lethal airstrikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen. Over a dozen of Houthi targets were hit by strikes from fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles on Thursday, CNN reported. The Iran-backed militant group have been active in creating unrest in the Red Sea following the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war. The officials told the American news outlet that the military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations.

The brutal airstrikes struck multiple areas of Western Yemen, including, Sa’dah, Sana’a, Hodeidah, Zabid and Taizz. The attack became significant since this was the first time Washington reacted aggressively to multiple drone and missile attacks hurled by the Houthis against several commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea. These attacks have significantly impacted the maritime trade since the Red Sea eventually connects to the Suez Canal which is touted as one of the hubs of global trading. The attacks came weeks after both nations issued stern warnings against Houthis urging the Iran-backed militia to stop attacking commercial vessels. Here’s a look at who are the Houthis and why the US and the US attacked the militant group.

Image: X - @ianellisjones

Who are the Houthis?

The militant group garnered global attention in 2014 after it swept down from its northern stronghold in Yemen and seized the Middle Eastern nation’s capital Sanaa. The Yemeni militia group was named after its founder Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, and represented the Zaidi branch of Shia Islam. The group emerged in the 1990s in opposition to Saudi Arabia’s religious influence in Yemen and has been involved in an indirect tussle with the country for over two decades. According to The New York Times, the group has built its ideology around opposition to Israel and the United States. While it is backed by Iran, Houthis see itself as part of the Iranian-led “axis of resistance”. Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the group has been an ardent advocate of Hamas’ gruesome attack against Israel. Following the October 7 massacre, the Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi said his forces were “ready to move in the hundreds of thousands to join the Palestinian people and confront the enemy”.

Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a rally marking eight years for a Saudi-led coalition, on March 26, 2023, in Sanaa, Yemen, Image: AP

The Horrors of Houthis: Why are they attacking ships in the Red Sea?

Following the October 7 massacre, the Houthis declared their support for Hamas and insisted that they would target any ships travelling to Israel or departing from its course. In a span of a few weeks, the Iran-backed group has been able to disrupt one of the most significant trade routes on the planet. Houthis have a strong base in the Yemenese capital of Sana’a and from this base, they have targeted ships that came near the Bab-el-Mandeb strait as they entered the Red Sea on their journey to the Suez Canal.

Departing from its initial proclamation, the Houthis eventually started to attack vessels flagged to other countries with no connection to Israel. This has impacted the international trade to a great extent. In light of this, navies belonging to France, the UK and the US have shot down multiple drones and missiles that were launched by the militant group. Shortly after the 10-nation coalition was announced last month, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi leadership said that the militia will continue to confront any sort of coalition formed by the United States to tackle the group.

Locator map for Bab al-Mandab Strait, Image: Google Maps

What did Biden say on the recent airstrikes?

Shortly after the reports of Thursday's attacks emerged, US President Joe Biden confirmed the endeavour and insisted that the actions of the group would not be tolerated. “Today, at my direction, US military forces—together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands—successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways,” the US President said in a statement. “These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history. These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation,” Biden furthered.

The American commander-in-chief noted that over 50 nations have been affected in the 27 attacks the group committed on multiple international commercial vessels. “Today’s defensive action follows this extensive diplomatic campaign and Houthi rebels’ escalating attacks against commercial vessels. These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes,” Biden concluded. The Thursday attack came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if Houthis “don’t stop”, there will be consequences.

What’s Sunak’s take on the matter?

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also released a statement on the matter and called it an act of self-defence. "Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," the British premier said in a statement on Thursday (local time). “We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States... to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping,” he furthered. According to CNN, the Royal Navy remains actively engaged in patrolling the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is aimed at deterring further Houthi aggression. The UK Prime Minister insisted that the country took “limited, necessary, and proportionate action in collaboration with the United States” and mentioned that both the nations received “non-operational support” from Canada and Bahrain.

Houthis vow to retaliate

Meanwhile, Senior Houthi leader Major General Abdul Salam Jahaf went on a rant on X, formally known as Twitter and made it clear that those behind the attack will have to “pay the price”. “Whoever is involved will pay the price We will not stop our attacks until you leave the area, and we will not stop trampling on you until we see the humiliation and humiliation in you. Yemen is now disciplining Britain and America at sea,” Jahaf wrote on X. He went on to note to mock the West’s calls for de-escalation and made it clear that the group is not scared of the West especially the United States. “Now they are begging to de-escalate. They fired the first shot, and we are the ones who will determine the scene of the battle, and they will only find us where they hate. We are not among those who fear and fear America,” Jahaf wrote in a subsequent post.

The impact of these tensions

The immediate effect of these attacks is the instability the world is facing, however, there are several peripheral effects as well. One of the most prominent effects of these attacks is the rise in the cost of insuring vessels that typically travel through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. This inevitably increases the cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea, which eventually increases the price of the products. Last month, BP announced that it would halt all shipments of oil and gas through the Red Sea for the safety of its employees. However, the prices of oil and natural gas immediately rose after the announcement, with its impact being felt by end consumers as well. As many countries in the world struggle with high inflation, a rise in oil and gas – coupled with disruption to the global supply chain – could make matters even worse.