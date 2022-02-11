Houthis Urge Saudi Citizens To Avoid Potential Combat Areas Like Abha Airport: Report

Yemen's Houthi rebels have urged Saudi citizens to stay away from potential combat areas, such as Abha airport, which they have labelled a military target, ANI reported citing Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah. On Thursday, February 10, the Houthis launched a drone over Abha International Airport which was shot down by Saudi Arabia's air force. This reportedly led to the injuries of 12 civilians caused by shrapnel. "Yemen's army hit the target in Abha's airport, which is used to launch attacks on Yemen. Abha's airport is a military object and our target, so we urge civilians to stay away from military objects," AI Masirah reported citing Houthis' army command.

On February 8, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen Kenneth McKenzie announced that the US would send a squadron of F-22 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to counter Houthi drone attacks. Earlier in January, the Houthis started strikes on the UAE, claiming it was in retaliation for Emirati involvement in hostilities against the movement in Yemen, which has been embroiled in a long-running military war between government troops commanded by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance has been conducting air, ground, and sea operations against the rebels, who control the city of Sanaa and extensive regions of northern and western Yemen in collaboration with Hadi's forces.

Houthis often targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Saudi Arabia's Abha airport has been a frequent target of Iran-backed rebel fighters' drone and missile strikes. At least eight civilians were injured in one such devastating attack in August last year when a drone carrying explosives was intercepted by Saudi-led coalition forces at Abha airport. According to the Saudi-led coalition fighting the group in Yemen, at least one Syrian national was killed and 47 others were gravely injured in separate attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in 2019.

Houthis claim their tactics were inspired by Latin American guerrilla groups

The Houthi rebels in Yemen are a decades-old resistance organisation that arose in opposition to Saudi Arabia's religious hegemony. They insist on not giving up, despite the fact that they will not be able to withstand the coalition's air power and blockades forever. The Houthis have often asserted that their tactics are inspired by the Viet Cong, Latin American guerrilla groups, and Lebanon's feared Shia Hezbollah, with whom they have a clear affinity.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP