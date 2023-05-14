As Turkey went to polls on a knife edge in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, the tight race is not only climacteric for long-reigning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party [AKP]'s 20-year rule but overall the European Union, and mainly the two warring countries in the vicinity—Russia and its neighbour Ukraine.

Ankara has proven to be a contentious player since the Russian onslaught began in February 2022. And while Erdogan's tenure is mired with criticism over a slow response to devastating twin earthquakes in February, his unseating in Sunday's elections will shift the dynamics of war; and broadly Turkey's relations with the military bloc NATO led by the bittersweet ally, the United States.

Erdogan's main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, during the momentous polling campaign, vowed to reverse the course of the transcontinental nation. He claims that he represents a much-needed change for Turkey's younger population, most of whom are his supporters. But to defeat powerful Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu will need HDP, the IYIP, and secular nationalists from within the Nation Alliance on his side. “We think that we should stand by Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war,” Kilicdaroglu said ahead of elections. “It is not right for a nuclear-armed country to invade the territory of a non-nuclear-weapon country, to start a war.”

Even the pro-Kurdish HDP has come out of the shadows in strong backing of Kilicdaroglu's candidacy. Erdogan, an anti-Kurdish vocal, led the arbitrary incarceration and detention of members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the third-largest party in the Turkish parliament over charges of corruption. The moderate presidential candidate Kilicdaroglu, the main architect of the anti-Erdogan opposition bloc Republican People’s Party [Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi; CHP] is pledging to launch Ankara's bid to join the European Union should he seal the victory.

Just two days ago, in what can be viewed as Turkey's harshest rhetoric against its longtime trading partner Moscow, Kilicdaroglu blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for 'interference' in the ongoing presidential election campaign, much contrary to Turkey's President and AKP Chair Erdogan's diplomatic speeches. “Dear Russian friends, you are behind the montages, conspiracies, deep fake content and tapes that were exposed in this country yesterday,” Kilicdaroglu, who is supported by the Table of Six and is manoeuvring as a determined political force to topple Erdogan, wrote on Twitter.

On the contrary, Erdogan, who shares a confrontational and authoritarian personality with Putin, threatened to bomb Greece, set hurdles for Nordic states Finland and Sweden from joining NATO, and has cosied up to Putin since 2003, Kilicdaroglu threatened Russia, saying: “If you want the continuation of our friendship after May 15, get your hands off the Turkish state." Kilicdaroglu is vowing helallesme, a Turkish concept about acknowledging and fixing what's gone wrong in the past. In a trade of barbs with the opposition leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov maintained that those who spread such rumours against Russia are “liars.”

“Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs and electoral processes of other countries,” Peskov hit back at Turkey in rare sour exchanges. “Turkey has a very responsible, sovereign and thought-through position on a whole range of regional and global problems that we face,” Peskov said in indication to Russia's relations with Turkish President Erdogan.

Last month, Russia's President Putin and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan celebrated the loading of fuel into the NATO member state's first civilian nuclear project via a video link. Turkey and Russia signed the agreement for Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 and the first safety-related concrete was poured for unit 1 that year under the leadership of Erdogan. The Four units located on the Mediterranean coast, 500 kilometres south of Ankara hold a total capacity of 4800 megawatts (electrical) (MWe) powered by the Russian VVER technology. It is expected to be fully operational in cooperation with Russia by 2026. Erdogan has been able to play an effective mediation role whenever diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine hit the skids such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered in July with the help of United Nations diplomacy.

Erdogan—Russia's paramount trading ally, a 'go-to' intermediary

Under Erdogan, Turkey not only became Russia’s paramount trading ally but also a 'go-to' intermediary in the conflict. On May 12, Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Minister of Defence, announced that with the help of Turkish mediation efforts, Russia and Ukraine are "heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal." Ankara's leadership has donned a significant role for Russia's Putin since the invasion of Ukraine with its carefully tallied balancing act and nonaligned foreign policy. Erdogan refused to impose the Western sanctions on Moscow, frustrating NATO partners—US and Europe.

Since the inception of the war, and precisely the sabotage of Europe's largest Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Erdogan bolstered NATO member Turkey's energy ties with Russia, becoming the leading buyer of the discounted oil and coal. When Erdogan blocked the bid for Sweden's membership in NATO over refuge to Kurdistan Workers’ Party members that he considers "terrorists", and blames for a coup in his country, the former Swedish prime minister, said: “We all want an easier Turkey."

If Turkey unseats Erdogan, for NATO, the approval of Sweden’s membership in the military alliance would be a lot easier ahead of the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

Erdogan, for NATO and Europe, is a troublesome member-state head focused on his own interests. He blatantly refused to participate in "isolating Moscow" globally, making Ankara the 'transit hub' for Russia. While Erdogan's exit may prove to be beneficial for the US and somewhat NATO, Putin, in a thinly veiled preference has wanted Erdogan to be the next Turkish president. Erdogan has been at forefront in undermining unity in NATO, and should Kilicdaroglu emerge a new Turkish leader, Putin's investments in Turkey will falter.

"Let's not forget that we cannot put aside our relations with Russia. You know, I explained this a long time ago," Turkey's Erdogan had clarified in response to denial to implement Western sanctions on Russia. "About half of the natural gas we use comes from Russia. Besides that, we are building our Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Russia. We can’t ignore that," he said, making clear thta Turkey's policies are aligned with Moscow. Turkey does not intend to join the sanctions against Russia, Erdogan noted.

Erdogan has been forging closer ties with President Vladimir Putin and snubbing NATO, his defeat in the election would mean a renewed policy and approach to the conflict not only in Ukraine but the entire Caucasus, Middle East, Syria and Libya where Turkish and Russian forces back different players. Kilicdaroglu has made clear that his winning the Turkish election wouldn't change certain aspect of support to Ukraine, and as he met with the US ambassador to Turkey, Jeff Flake ahead of polls, Erdogan was reported saying by Turkish press: “We need to teach the United States a lesson in this election."