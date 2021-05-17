Last Updated:

'I Get Scared': 10-year-old Girl Makes Gut-wrenching Plea For Israel-Hamas Violence To End

In the heart-wrenching video, Palestinian girl can be seen weeping as she points towards the destruction and wondered what she could do to fix the situation.

Written By
Priya Pareek
Palestinian

(Image credit: AP/Twitter)


The deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its second weak leaving trails of destruction behind as civilians wait for the violence to stop. Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes in an attempt to clear out a network of militant tunnels on May 17 as Gaza’s militant group continued to fire hundreds of rockets targeting civilian areas. Amid various videos depicting the horror of the ongoing tensions, a clip of a 10-year-old girl has gone viral on social media.

In the heart-wrenching video, the girl can be seen weeping as she points towards the destruction and wondered what she could do to fix the situation. The video was captured by Middle East Eye on May 15 in Gaza where as many as 200 people have lost their lives since the conflict began last week. Amid mass devastation, 10-year-old Nadine highlights the crisis being faced by children in Gaza.

Palestinian girl weeps as violence continues

In the video, little Nadine points at the rubble and asks, “What am I supposed to do? Fix it? I’m only 10. I can’t even deal with this anymore". In a shaky voice, Nadine further adds, “I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people. But I can’t. I’m just a kid".

The girl seems to have become the face of the innocent civilians on both sides who have to face the brunt of the violence with no sign of abating. Israel continues to launch airstrikes to "defend citizens" as Hamas refused to buzz. As world leaders called for a ceasefire,  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s offensive against Hamas will continue as long as necessary.

“I get scared… I’d do anything for my people. But I don’t know what to do," Nadine says.

The girl helplessly says "I don't know what to do" as airstrikes destroy her neighbour's house killing eight children and two women. The tension between Israel and Hamas started after Israeli police moved in on Palestinian worshippers in the Al-Aqsa mosque and arrested protesters demonstrating against Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in annexed east Jerusalem. The clashes soon took a violent turn as Hamas started firing hundreds of rockets and Israel put its Iron Dome to task to protect its citizens.

Nadine goes on to ask why anyone would send bombs into their homes to kill them. “Why do we deserve this? What did we do for this?" she asks. 

"You see all of the kids around me. They're just kids. Why would you just send a missile to kill them?" she questioned.

Netizens 'heartbroken' as children face violence

The video of the little girl made netizens emotional with people urging both sides to end violence. Several people also urged the stories from the other side to be covered as civilians in both Gaza and Israel are distressed. "It's really heartbreaking," a netizen tweeted in response to the video.

Israel also reported casualties including minors as nine people have reportedly lost their lives so far. A six-year-old child was among the two children reportedly killed since the escalation began. Netanyahu justified his country's action as self-defense against the "terrorism" perpetrated by Hamas militants. "We will make them pay dearly," he said.

First Published:
