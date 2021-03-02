IAEA Chief Says Agency Will Not Be ‘bargaining Chip’ In Iran Nuclear Deal

The head of the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog has told the reporters on Monday that the inspections in Iran should not be used as a “bargaining chip” to revive a conflicted nuclear deal. While speaking after meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors, Director General Rafael Grossi said in a press conference that even though the agency had opened a window to diplomatic relations in Iran, the UN agency should not be put in the middle of long-stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran.

IAEA Chief @RafaelMGrossi addressed the Board of Governors on #Iran, IAEA's assistance to countries on #COVID19, ZODIAC, and more. pic.twitter.com/gXO1IQ1PDA — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 1, 2021

This came in the backdrop of Iran stating on February 15 that it would stop implementing “voluntary transparency measures” in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal along with other arrangements in the Islamic Republic’s Safeguards Agreement. The IAEA chief told the 35-nation board that a “temporary bilateral technical understanding” had been reached during his visit to the country last month.

The United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog on February 22 struck a three-month deal with Iran providing it with enough continued access to verify the nuclear activity in the country, further opening the space for broader political and diplomatic talks between Tehran and the United States. Following the “fruitful discussion” between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based agency, Grossi said that a “temporary technical understanding” has been attained between both sides. It gave IAEA to “resume its full verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA if and when Iran resumes its implementation of those commitments”.

Read - Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis Claim Saudi Strikes; Attack On Israeli Vessel In Gulf Of Oman

Read - Iran's Judo Suspension Lifted By Court Of Arbitration For Sports; 'overstepped Authority'

‘Serious concern’ on North Korea

Apart from Iran, Grossi also expressed concern over the nuclear advancements taking place in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), commonly known as North Korea. While raising alarm on the nuclear activities of Pyongyang, the IAEA chief said that it still remains “a cause for serious concern”. Grossi said, “The continuation of the DPRK’s nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable” while also adding that the UN nuclear watchdog was intensifying its readiness “to play its essential role in verifying North Korea’s nuclear programme”.

Read - EU Calls For 'time & Space' To Deal With Iran's Nuclear Diplomacy After Tehran Snubs Bloc

Read - 'We're Striking At It': Israel PM Netanyahu Blames Iran For Blast On Ship In Gulf Of Oman



