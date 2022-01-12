In A Historic First, Saudi Court Orders Public Shaming Of Man Convicted For Sexual Assault

In a landmark ruling, a court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a sexual harassment convict to public "naming and shaming". The verdict also included eight months prison term and a fine worth $1,330 for Yasser al-Arawi who was proven guilty for harassing a woman and hurling obscene remarks. The historic judgment came under the anti-harassment laws in the Gulf Kingdom, approved by the Council of Ministers, that was amendment a year ago, Saudi Gazette reported.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Court in Medina in the Gulf kingdom pronounced al-Arawi, the culprit, to be named and shamed in public for assaulting a woman. He was also convicted of passing derogatory slurs at the victim, the local news reported. As per the newly amended law, the offender al-Arawi's name will be published in local newspapers for public defamation along with his sentence at his own expense.

Saudi Arabia Anti-Harassment Law

In January 2021, the Saudi Arabia government approved new amendments to the anti-harassment laws in the kingdom. The new rules endorsed by the Council of Ministers included publishing names of sexual offenders on all local media depending on the "gravity of the crime". The punishments are extended against those who wrongfully sue other individuals.

“It is permissible to include the sentence issued determining the penalties referred to in this article and to publish its summary at the expense of the convicted person in one or more local newspapers, or in any other appropriate means, according to the gravity of the crime and its impact on society,” the law states, as quoted by Saudi Gazette.

It is pertinent to mention that the Anti-Harassment Law in Saudi Arabia originally came into effect in 2018. The law stipulated severe monetary penalties up to $27,000 and imprisonment up to 2 years. Under the said law, repeated offenders may face up to an $80,000 fine and up to 5 years in prison. The additional public defamation was added in 2021 in an attempt to combat rising sexual crimes in the kingdom. The move was a part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's radical reforms to promote women's rights.