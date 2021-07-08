In Bid To Curb COVID-19 Spread, Oman Suspends Flights From India And 23 Other Countries

As part of the efforts to combat spread of COVID-19, Oman has announced the suspension of flights from India and 23 other countries. On Wednesday, Oman reported 1675 new cases, with the total number being over 1.8 lakh. Oman has reported 3,356 COVID-related deaths so far. The countries on the list include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. The ban on arrivals from some countries from this list had been in place since April 24.

Canada, Germany and Maldives to allow Indian travellers from next week

Oman suspends flights from India this week, while next week, Canada, Germany and Maldives are set to allow travellers from India. In Canada, only citizens and permanent residents of India can travel, after providing a negative COVID test report and taking both vaccine doses. The Canadian government accepts Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Covishield, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Covaxin and Sputnik-V have not been accepted by the Canadian government yet.

To travel to Germany, Indians will have to show proof of either receiving both doses of the vaccine or of recovering from COVID, in order to not have to isolate themselves on arrival. Germany also lifted the ban on travellers from Nepal, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Portugal. To travel to the Maldives, Indians have to carry a negative RT-PCR test, and reportedly submit a health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal 24 hours before departure from India as well, but no test or isolation is required on arrival.

Other countries accepting visa applications

Some of the other countries accepting visa applications from Indians are:

South Africa

Turkey

Kenya

Mauritius

Zambia

Saudi Arabia

Ukraine

Armenia

Tanzania

South Korea

United States (student visa only)

