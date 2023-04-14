Human rights groups have reported that Iran carried out the execution of a minimum of 582 individuals in the previous year, indicating a 75% increase from the previous year. The groups suggest that the surge in executions reflects Tehran's attempt to intimidate those protesting against the regime.

A report published on Thursday by the Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) groups, based in Norway and France respectively, revealed that the number of executions carried out in the Islamic Republic in the previous year was the highest since 2015.

The majority of the executions, specifically at least 544 cases, were of individuals accused of drug-related crimes and murder. The report further stated that approximately 90% of the executions recorded were not publicly announced by Iranian authorities, and a few of them were carried out secretly.

According to the two human rights organisations, the surge in executions was Tehran's strategy to intimidate dissenters and suppress protests, which had erupted nationwide following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in September last year.

“Iran’s authorities demonstrated how crucial the death penalty is to instill societal fear in order to hold onto power,” the report said.

In response to the protests, Iranian authorities have resorted to using excessive force, carrying out mass arrests and conducting unfair and expedited trials, which has led to widespread condemnation from across the globe and resulted in several countries imposing sanctions on Iran.

The report documented that 15 executions were conducted based on loosely defined charges such as "enmity against God" and "corruption on Earth."

On December 8, Mohsen Shekari was reportedly executed for allegedly stabbing a member of the Basij paramilitary force, a branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, during a protest in Tehran on September 23. He was convicted of "waging war against God."

Majidreza Rahnavard was also executed less than a week later after being found guilty of killing two members of the same paramilitary force and injuring four others on November 17.

Iran's judiciary news agency, Mizan, reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami, a karate champion, and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, a volunteer children's coach, were hanged on January 7 this year in connection with the protests. According to Mizan, they were convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force in Karaj on November 3. The human rights report, however, stated that they were charged with "corruption on Earth."

Numerous other protesters have also been sentenced to death in recent months. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has openly praised the Basij for its role in the crackdown and referred to the protesters as "rioters" and "thugs" supported by foreign entities.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, has voiced his disapproval of the crackdown, stating that it has led Iran into a "full-fledged human rights crisis."

More than 50% executions in 2022 came after the protests: Report

The report indicated that over half of the executions last year took place after the protests erupted in September. It also noted that 44% of all those sentenced to death were charged with drug-related offenses, despite the absence of evidence showing a significant increase in drug use or trafficking as reported by international agencies.

According to IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the international reactions to the death sentences against protesters have made it difficult for the Islamic Republic to proceed with the killings, and he suggested that Iran would have executed even more people had it not been for these reactions.

“To compensate, and in order to spread fear among people, the authorities have intensified executions for non-political charges. These are the low-cost victims of the Islamic republic’s execution machine,” Amiry-Moghaddam said.

“In order to stop this machine, the international community and civil society inside and outside Iran must show the same reaction to each and every execution,” he added.

In the report, the two rights groups urged the international community “to increase efforts to support the demands of the Iranian people for respect of their fundamental human rights and the abolition of the death penalty.”