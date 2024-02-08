Advertisement

Cairo - As the devastating Israel-Hamas war completes 100 days, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing conflict and for the establishment of a stable state of Palestine. The proclamation from the veteran Chinese diplomat came during his trip to Egypt where he conducted a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri, The Times of Israel reported. The joint presser came after Wang held talks with the Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. In a joint statement released on Sunday, the two ministers urged for an immediate end to "all acts of violence, killing and targeting of civilians and civilian establishments”.

“It is necessary to insist on the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign state of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital," Wang Yi averred. It is important to note that China has been an ardent advocate of a two-state solution ever since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war. During the joint press conference, the Chinese diplomat pledged that Beijing would make unremitting efforts to work toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date. He went on to propose four points from the Chinese side on how the ongoing conflict can be resolved. This included ensuring access to humanitarian assistance, respecting the will and independent choice of the Palestinian people over the arrangement for the future of Gaza, and implementing the two-state solution.

Advertisement

Developments in the Red Sea

According to the statement released by Egypt's State Information Service, the two diplomats also touched upon the developments in the Red Sea and called them the outcome of the ongoing Gaza crisis. In this endeavour, the two leaders insisted that the Arab and the International world should focus on preventing the conflict from extending to a wider region. “They also noted that the developments in the Red Sea are an outcome of the crisis in Gaza, warning of the expansion of the conflict's scope. In that framework, the ministers pointed out that Arab and international efforts must be concerted to immediately put an end to the aggression on the Gaza Strip, achieve de-escalation on the regional scale, and secure navigation in the Red Sea,” the presser reads. “Egypt and China expressed appreciation for each other's endeavours aimed at accomplishing pacification in the region, containing the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, ending the war, and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Minister Shokry and Minister Yi agreed on continuous coordination and communication to devise a permanent, comprehensive, and fair solution to the Palestinian Cause in alignment with international resolutions,” the department concluded.