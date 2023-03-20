In Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, Israel And Palestine Find Common Ground To End Violence

A meeting held in Egypt's resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh saw a glimmer of hope as five countries joined in to help abate the tensions between Israel and Palestine. The meeting, which was held between Palestine, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, and the United States, reached the conclusion that a mechanism to end hostility in the region will be established.

"The two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to curb and counter-violence incitement and inflammatory statements and actions, which will report to the quintet leadership in April, in a resumed session of the meeting in Sharm El Sheikh," read a document shared by the spokesperson of the Egyptian foreign ministry on Twitter.

The document, which consists of nine points, revealed that both sides agreed that meetings "with a view to consolidating the basis for direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis" are crucial to de-escalate violence and improve the overall economic and social condition of the region.

The Palestinian delegation will participate tomorrow in the Sharm Al-Sheikh meeting, with regional and international presence. To defend the rights of our #Palestinian people to freedom and independence, and to demand an end to this continuous #Israeli aggression against us. https://t.co/tZWvTiArHT — حسين الشيخ Hussein AlSheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) March 18, 2023

البيان الختامى لاجتماع شرم الشيخ الخماسي اليوم pic.twitter.com/YVLjqm2NM8 — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) March 19, 2023

What did the meeting focus on?

According to the Egyptian ministry, the Israeli government and the Palestinian National Authority expressed their willingness to help end unilateral measures for a few months. The measures include any decision of Israel to halt talks on new settlement units and stop authorization of outposts.

The meeting also touched upon the religious sites in Jerusalem and reiterated the aim of "upholding unchanged the historic status quo" of the sites. Furthermore, they underscored the importance of averting any situation that can pose a threat or disrupt the sanctity of the holy places, especially ahead of the month of Ramadan.

Sunday's meeting was the second attempt made by Israel and Palestine to bring an end to the hostilities that have emerged between them. The first attempt was made last month, and although it vowed to find some peace, a burst of violence quickly erupted on the same day when a Palestinian assailant shot down two Israelis. Ahead of the meeting on Sunday, Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh tweeted that it aimed to “demand an end to this continuous Israeli aggression against us.”