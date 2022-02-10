In Iran, Husband Brutally Beheads 17-year-old Wife In Khuzestan Province

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was beheaded by her husband in western Iran's Khuzestan province last week. The incident has sparked concerns about the country's laws on murder and gender-based violence. As per CNN, a video was circulated featuring the husband of the 17-year-old girl Sajjad Heydari wandering about the provincial capital of Ahvaz while smiling and carrying his wife's severed head. People familiar with the situation and local officials have confirmed that widely circulated video is from the same incident, as per reports.

Heydari was seen in the video holding a knife in one hand and the girl's head in the other. Sajjad's mother was quoted in an interview published by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency saying that her son had previously threatened to kill his wife and was responsible for her death.

'Went to Turkey for four months'

Sajjad's mother stated that the girl went to Turkey for four months before being convinced to return to Iran by her father, according to Fars News Agency. The girl's father said he had secured a legal certificate permitting his daughter to marry. In Iran, girls must be 13 and boys must be 15 to get married. However, it is suggested by IRNA News Agency that the girl was 12 years old at the time of her marriage to Heydari.

She returned from Turkey on Friday and was brutally killed soon after. Prosecutor Abbas Hosseini Pouya stated that Heydari was detained with his brother, who allegedly assisted him in committing the crime. Abbas further said that the culprits will undoubtedly face heavy punishment and that those who publicised and disseminated the video might be arrested as well.

Iran government to review draught law aimed at protecting women from violence

The incident has prompted the Iran government to review a draught law aimed at protecting women from domestic violence, according to IRNA. Ensieh Khazali, the vice president for Women's and Family Affairs, said that the incident has prompted a review of the draught law. She stated that in accordance with the law, the judiciary is committed to imposing the harshest sentence on the killer and a suspected collaborator.