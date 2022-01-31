In Israel, 11-year-old Infected With 3 Different COVID Variants: Alpha, Delta & Omicron

In what can be termed as a rare incident, an 11-year-old boy from Israel named Alon Helfgott was diagnosed with three different coronavirus strains. Alon resides in Kefar Saba in central Israel and has now been formally infected with the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variants which were confirmed earlier this week after he tested positive for the third time.

As per the reports by Channel 12, the 11-year-old stated that he is good and feeling very well, with not too many symptoms. In comparison to prior variants, Helfgott stated he doesn't feel as sick this time. He also said that he had a high fever during the Alpha infection.

Ten of his 27 classmates are also suffering from COVID-19

The boy stated that boredom overcomes everything as he has experienced an extensive quarantine experience. He further added that his mother gave him some sweets. He also noted that about ten of his 27 classmates are also suffering from COVID-19, reported the Times of Israel. He also said that he misses hanging out with his friends because there isn't much else to do as he is locked up in the home and can't do anything about it.

Helfgott mentioned that he has been compelled to isolate himself three to four times since the beginning of his school year. He continued by saying that he tries to keep himself occupied by lying in bed or talking on the phone as there is not much to do. He wishes to get healthy as soon as possible and not get infected again on his birthday, which falls on Wednesday, the day he is supposed to be discharged from quarantine, according to the Times of Israel. In a similar case, a doctor from Delhi got infected from both the Alpha and Delta variants in 2020, which is considered the first such instance.

More COVID-19 cases in January this year than entire 2021 in Israel

Meanwhile, reports last week suggests that Israel saw more COVID-19 instances in January this year than the country did in all of 2021. The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center stated that there were 960,500 coronavirus cases identified in 2021. However, in January of this year, more than 1,160,000 positive coronavirus cases were found, according to the Times of Israel. The fast-spreading Omicron variants are blamed for the significant increase in instances.

Image: AP/ Unsplash